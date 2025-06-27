Voice Watkins Announces New Single and Video 'So Sic' Ahead of Upcoming Self-Titled Album

Voice Watkins

The long waited highly anticipated release from Voice Watkins is now here.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Voice Watkins, known for his lyrical talent and smooth vocal style, is set to release his latest single and music video titled “So Sic” on Friday, July 11, 2025. The new release will be available on all major digital streaming platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.“So Sic” is the lead single from Watkins’ forthcoming self-titled album “Voice,” which is scheduled for release this fall. The track blends an uptempo groove with deep bass and catchy lyrics, promising to bring a fresh energy to summer playlists and urban radio formats.“This will be a plus to much-needed radio playlists that have been wanting something different,” said Roy Thompson, manager of Voice Watkins and executive at AMP Management.The upcoming album will feature 12 original tracks covering a wide emotional spectrum—from socially conscious themes in songs like “Poverty” to high-energy feel-good tracks like “So Sic.” According to Watkins, the album is designed to “make you feel good all over.”Voice Watkins launched his music career under the mentorship of Erick Sermon from the iconic hip-hop group EPMD. Impressed by Watkins’ writing, Sermon brought him on to co-write several records, including the Bell Biv DeVoe comeback single “Run.” Watkins has since collaborated with notable names including Jadakiss, Pop Smoke, Silk, and others.To promote the release, Watkins will embark on a multi-city promotional tour this summer. Stops include: Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, New Orleans, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Columbus, Miami, and New York City.Voice Watkins is currently booking interviews, live performances, photo shoots, charity events, and media appearances.Media Contact:Roy ThompsonAMP Management📞 214-779-1557📧 roy@americanmusicpeople.comSocial Media (optional):Instagram: @VoiceWatkinsTwitter/X: @VoiceWatkins

