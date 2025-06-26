Rates of people living with a common mental health condition on the rise in England - something needs to change

More people in England are experiencing a common mental health condition, according to NHS data released today.

The Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey, that looks at the prevalence of both treated and untreated psychiatric disorders in adults (aged over 16) in England, found that 1 in 5 adults now live with a common mental health condition, up from 1 in 6 in 2014.

Rates of common mental health conditions have risen in young adults aged 16-24, from 18.9% in 2014, to 25.8% in 2023/4. And prevalence of severe symptoms has also increased to 11.6% in 2024 compared with 9.3% in 2014.

Suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts has also increased. The proportion of 16 to 74 year olds reporting suicidal thoughts in the past year has increased from 3.8% in 2000 to 6.7% in 2023/4.

The amount of people receiving treatment (either medication, talking therapy or both) rose from 24.4% in 2007 to 39.4% in 2014, and 47.7% in 2023/4. And 32.9% of people with a physical health condition that limited their activities had a CMHC, compared with 12.6% of those without a limiting physical health condition.

Speaking on the numbers, Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness: “These figures demand a shift in thinking and demonstrate that the policy failings of the last decade are coming home to roost.

"The population-wide increase in people struggling with poor mental health - particularly among young people, women, and those in more deprived communities - demonstrates more than ever that unless coordinated, preventative action is taken across government, we will continue to deal with an ever-growing deluge of sickness.



“Not only do we urgently need a comprehensive plan to bring down waiting times, but with welfare cuts still on the horizon this data makes it abundantly clear that now is not the time to reduce support.

"Tackling economic inactivity will help, but only if we recognise the perfect storm of debt, unemployment, deprivation and mental health, and design support that addresses these issues together. Making vulnerable people poorer will do absolutely nothing to stem the tide.

“Anyone claiming that increased awareness is the sole cause is burying their head in the sand. What we need is a sensible public debate about the root causes of people’s struggle, because poor mental health holds people back, ruins futures and imposes an untold cost to the public purse.”