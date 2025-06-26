Gender-responsive policing in focus at cadet training organized by OSCE and Albanian Security Academy

More than 400 police cadets in Albania strengthened their skills in gender-responsive policing during a series of one-day introductory training courses organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department, the OSCE Presence in Albania, and the Albanian Security Academy from 23 to 26 June 2025 in Tirana.

The aim of the course was to help future police officers effectively respond to cases of gender-based violence and know how to maintain a victim-centred approach. It also underscored the key role police officers play in detecting and preventing gender-based violence, as well as how to ensure effective implementation of protective measures and risk assessments.

Each cadet attended a one-day training session led by a group of national police officers, prosecutors, and local experts. They learned about key terms and concepts related to gender stereotypes and gender-based violence as well as the importance of a victim-centred approach.

“Victim-centred criminal justice responses to gender-based violence are crucial for the safety of all women and girls, their families and wider society. Meaningful actions of law enforcement authorities to address gender-based violence, in full respect of the victim, is a core element of increasing trust in the criminal justice system and increasing reporting of this particularly damaging type of crime,” said Umberto Severini, Head of the OSCE’s Strategic Police Matters Unit.

A professional psychologist also worked with the cadets to understand the neurobiology of trauma and the psychology of victims and perpetrators. Through a specially-developed role play theatre session, they deepened their insights into the consequences of gender-based violence on victims.

Finally, the cadets heard from a victim of domestic violence who had received support from a local civil society organization working with victims of gender-based violence and had offered to share her experience at the training courses. She spoke about some of the challenges and stigma she faced when seeking help and dealing with the law enforcement system.

“During the training, I particularly liked the methodology and the moderating approach. The trainers created an open and safe environment to express opinions, encouraging active participation and respect for different opinions. What I believe will have a direct impact on my future profession is the ability to communicate effectively, to listen with empathy and to intervene without judgment in delicate situations, especially when it comes to sensitive issues such as gender-based violence,” said one of the cadets in the training.

The training courses were delivered as part of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project, “Enhancing Criminal Justice Capacities for Combating Gender-based Violence in South-Eastern Europe”, funded by Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and Norway. The project contributes to the implementation of the Council of Europe Istanbul Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence.