Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for May 2025

MACAU, June 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors increased by 0.7% year-on-year to 855,000 in the first five months of 2025. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments rose by 5 percentage points to 89.2%, while the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights.

Number of inbound package tour visitors totalled 855,000 in the first five months, up by 0.7% year-on-year. International tour visitors went up by 12.4% to 99,000, of which those from the Republic of Korea (46,000) increased by 24.2%. On the other hand, tour visitors from mainland China decreased by 2.2% to 732,000. Meanwhile, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies climbed by 7.6% year-on-year to 219,000, with those travelling on package tours rising by 4.8% to 58,000.

In May, number of inbound package tour visitors fell by 21% year-on-year to only 128,000, owing to a drop of 27.9% in the number of Mainland tour visitors (101,000). By contrast, international tour visitors grew by 22.8% to 22,000, with those from the Republic of Korea (8,000) growing by 20.5%.

Number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies totalled 48,000 in May, up by 5.2% year-on-year. Among them, those travelling under own arrangements increased by 18.4% to 34,000; however, those travelling on package tours dipped by 17.7% to 14,000, with 12,000 of them going to mainland China.

In the first five months of 2025, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 89.2%, up by 5 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests decreased by 2.1% year-on-year to 6,004,000, while the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights.

There were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of May this year, an increase of 4 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 3.7% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 4.5 percentage points year-on-year to 87.8% in May; the rates for 5-star (91.4%), 4-star (80.7%) and 3-star hotels (84.2%) showed respective growth of 6.5 percentage points, 1 percentage point and 3.4 percentage points.

Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 2.7% year-on-year to 1,228,000 in May, with those from mainland China (902,000) rising by 3.7%. Besides, international guests (100,000) grew by 12.9% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (27,000), India (11,000), Japan (9,000) and Thailand (6,000) went up by 19.2%, 2%, 37.8% and 41.8% respectively, while those from Malaysia (7,000) and Singapore (5,000) fell by 3.6% and 2.3% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.6 nights in May.