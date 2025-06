Be Alert to Fraud After Tennessee’s Severe Storms, Straight-Line Winds, Tornadoes and Flooding

Tennesseans should be aware that con artists and criminals may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud or identity theft after the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from people affected by the disaster.

If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to apply for assistance. If this happens, please inform the inspector that you did not apply for FEMA assistance so they can submit a request to stop further processing of the application.

If you did not apply for assistance but you received a letter from FEMA, please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily. Helpline specialists will submit a request to stop further processing of that application.

If you want to apply for FEMA assistance after stopping an application made in your name without your knowledge, helpline specialists will assist you in creating a new application.

FEMA housing inspectors and other officials will be working in areas impacted by April’s severe weather. They carry official photo identification badges. FEMA representatives never charge for disaster assistance, inspections or help filling out applications — their services are free.

Don’t believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment.

Don’t give your banking information to a person claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector. FEMA inspectors are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam or price gouging, or you want to report a person or company for disaster relief scams or price gouging, contact your local police or sheriff’s department. You may also report it to the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs by calling 615-741-4737 or go online and file a fraud complaint at TN Division of Consumer Affairs.

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste or abuse, you can report these tips – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. You can also email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov to report a tip.