Less Than a Month Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance for South Texas Severe Storms and Flooding

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas residents who have been affected by the March severe storms and flooding have less than a month left to apply for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties who were displaced or have property damage from the March 26-28 storms have until Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to submit an application for FEMA assistance. After the deadline, survivors can still upload information and submit paperwork to their FEMA account.

To date, FEMA has approved more than $59.2 million in federal and state assistance for Texas survivors.

There are many types of assistance available for survivors who need help covering costs for things like rental expenses, home repairs, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving and storage, and reimbursement for temporary housing.

There are three ways to apply:

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 78552).

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube

Residents and businesses in the four eligible counties can also apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help recover. Texas residents can apply for a disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. To find a Texas location for in-person assistance, visit appointment.sba.gov/schedule/. No appointment is necessary.

For more information about the loans available and how to apply, visit: SBA Loans Are a Meaningful Option for Texas Storm Survivors.

For the latest information about Texas' recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4871.