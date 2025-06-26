Deadline Approaching to Apply for FEMA Assistance for April Severe Weather and May Tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The deadlines are approaching for homeowners and renters to apply for FEMA assistance for damage and losses caused by the April storms and the May tornadoes.

July 25 is the deadline for survivors in the 37 Kentucky counties designated under the major federal disaster for April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

The eligible counties are Anderson, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Calloway, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Daviess, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Henry, Hopkins, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Mercer, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Powell, Trimble, Warren, Webster and Woodford.

July 23 is the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance to help recover from tornadoes that occurred May 16 and 17. Eligible counties are Caldwell, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Trigg and Union.

Make Sure You Apply for the Right Disaster

Your application needs to include the correct disaster number for your location.

If you were affected by the April severe weather disaster and you lived in one of the 37 designated counties, you should apply for the disaster number DR-4864.

If you were affected by the May tornadoes and lived in one of the six designated counties, the correct disaster number on your application should be DR-4875.

If you already applied and the disaster number was incorrect, you may receive a letter from FEMA stating you were not approved because your home is not located in the declared disaster area. Don’t give up. You may still be eligible for assistance. Contact FEMA immediately or submit another application by the deadline with the correct disaster number. Whether it is by phone or a visit to a Disaster Recovery Center, FEMA representatives can help you.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance and Get Help With Your Application

There are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance or get help with your existing application:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Survivors should keep their contact information updated with FEMA as the agency may need to call to schedule a home inspection or get additional information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and is not intended to compensate for all losses caused by a

disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4864 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4875 Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.