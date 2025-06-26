Submit Release
Courts in Two Counties Can’t Rule on Resentencing Petition

The Fifth District Court of Appeal has held that the Los Angeles Superior Court—which in 1985 sentenced a murderer to 15 years to life plus seven years—was without jurisdiction when, on Sept. 30, 2024, Judge Ricardo R. Ocampo granted the defendant, who is suffering from cancer, a compassionate release from prison, pursuant to Penal Code §1172.2.

