Energy America Secures Financing and Launches 280MW Utility-Scale Solar Farm in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy America (EA), a leading U.S.-based solar technology and manufacturing company, is proud to announce the successful financial close and full development launch of a 280MW utility-scale solar power plant to be located in Texas and directly interconnected with the ERCOT transmission grid.This project reinforces Energy America’s long-term strategy to expand domestically produced clean energy infrastructure across key American markets, ensuring IRA compliance, energy security, and technological innovation.🔧 Key Project HighlightsInstalled Capacity: 280 megawatts (DC)Grid Connection: Fully integrated with ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) for wholesale energy distribution across Texas.Financing Secured: Backed by a combination of U.S.-based institutional investors and strategic financing aligned with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credit frameworks, including domestic content incentives and transferability mechanisms.Project Timeline: Construction mobilization to begin Q4 2025, with commercial operation targeted for Q4 2026.🏗️ Vertically Integrated ExecutionModule Supply by Energy America:All solar modules deployed on the site will be manufactured by Energy America’s U.S. production facilities, including high-efficiency TOPCon and PERC modules ranging from 580W to 650W. These modules are 100% U.S.-assembled and meet the 52%+ domestic content threshold, ensuring eligibility for federal incentives and robust project bankability.EPC by Ganymede Utilities:Energy America’s dedicated EPC division, Ganymede, will serve as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contractor for the project. Ganymede brings deep expertise in utility-scale PV and BESS integration, managing procurement logistics, site civil works, mechanical/electrical buildout, and commissioning under a fully wrapped EPC contract.System Design by Centauri (R&D Division):The entire plant design, performance simulations, and grid modeling were conducted by Centauri, Energy America’s advanced research arm. Centauri applied its NASA-aligned engineering frameworks to optimize:Bifacial gain and tracking algorithms,Soiling and albedo adjustment per Texas terrain,Cloud pattern simulation and irradiance prediction using satellite-based data,Performance degradation mitigation across 25+ year lifespan.🌎 Strategic SignificanceJob Creation: The project is expected to generate over 250 direct construction jobs and long-term maintenance roles in Texas.Energy Output: Capable of powering more than 45,000 homes annually, with CO₂ offset estimates exceeding 400,000 metric tons per year.IRA-Aligned Deployment: This project is one of the largest IRA-compliant deployments in Texas, validating Energy America’s commitment to full domestic value chain participation and energy independence.🛰️ Technological Excellence + National ImpactEnergy America’s integrated business model—spanning solar module R&D (Centauri), U.S. manufacturing, project development, EPC execution (Ganymede), and IPP/PPA participation—uniquely positions the company to lead the next era of solar energy deployment in America.The Texas 280MW solar farm is a flagship in EA’s broader 22.35GW global project pipeline, which includes parallel projects in California, the Southeast, Africa, and the Pacific Islands. Energy America’s commitment to U.S.-led clean energy innovation ensures that its projects deliver not just electrons—but economic, environmental, and strategic value to the nation.About Energy America, Ganymede Utilities, and Centauri🇺🇸 Energy America – U.S. Engineered. Globally Deployed.Energy America (EA) is a vertically integrated U.S.-based renewable energy technology and manufacturing company focused on delivering high-performance, IRA-compliant solar energy solutions. With over 15GW of global manufacturing capacity, EA operates advanced production facilities across California, North Carolina, and Texas, with new sites under development in Canada, Mexico, and Australia.EA designs and supplies residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar modules ranging from 400W to 750W, featuring cutting-edge TOPCon, PERC, and emerging selenium interlayer solar cell technologies. These solutions are engineered to achieve industry-leading module efficiencies exceeding 25%, with environmental durability aligned to NASA-backed quality standards.Energy America is strategically aligned with:NASA-licensed innovations through its R&D division (Centauri)U.S. Department of Commerce for international trade alignmentExport-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) for global project financingEA’s operations are governed by U.S. ownership, compliant with federal domestic content standards under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), making it one of the few fully American-backed solar manufacturers capable of full-cycle project execution from silicon to commissioning.⚙️ Ganymede Utilities – Engineering the Energy TransitionGanymede, the dedicated EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) arm of Energy America, provides full-spectrum utility-scale project execution services globally. With expertise across solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), grid interconnection, and transmission infrastructure, Ganymede offers turnkey solutions that minimize project risk, reduce cost overruns, and ensure delivery timelines.Core competencies include:Utility-scale PV and BESS EPCIRA-compliant construction strategiesGrid modeling, SCADA integration, and commissioningLong-term operations and maintenance (O&M)Ganymede supports EA’s 10GW+ global deployment strategy across the U.S., Africa, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, including IPP development, PPA structuring, and hybrid microgrid projects in frontier markets.🚀 Centauri – Advanced R&D for Earth and SpaceCentauri, the Research & Development division of Energy America, drives innovation in solar cell design, module engineering, and space-grade energy systems. The division holds a NASA technology research license for the Selenium Interlayer Solar Cell, a next-generation technology developed by NASA Glenn Research Center and currently advancing through Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 under Centauri’s commercialization roadmap.Centauri specializes in:Solar cell R&D (selenium, graphene, perovskite)Radiation-hardened PV for aerospace and extreme environmentsModule design simulations based on satellite and terrestrial dataAI-based performance diagnostics and predictive analyticsIntegration of advanced energy storage with PV systemsAs part of EA’s innovation backbone, Centauri plays a critical role in delivering climate-resilient, space-inspired, and defense-aligned technologies to both commercial and government energy platforms.

