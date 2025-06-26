MAINE, June 26 - Back to current news.

June 26, 2025

Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Office of the Maine Attorney General Recovers Thousands for Cryptocurrency Scam Victim

AUGUSTA –Attorney General Aaron M. Frey announced today that the Office of the Attorney General, in concert with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, has recovered over $26,000 for a Maine scam victim. The victim clicked on a donation link on a social media site purporting to help a friend fundraise for a lung transplant. When she later recognized that tens of thousands of dollars were being removed from her bank account, the victim alerted law enforcement. Maine law enforcement agencies then worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice to trace the funds to an online cryptocurrency trading website. Funds from victims in other parts of the country were also discovered on the same website. The OAG collaborated with the Wisconsin judicial branch to have the money returned to Maine.

“Online scams are an unfortunately common occurrence, but there are things Mainers can do to protect themselves,” said Attorney General Frey. “If you think you have fallen victim to a scam, calling law enforcement immediately increases the chances that any stolen assets can be recovered.”

Online scams and account takeovers cost Mainers millions of dollars each year. If you or a loved one falls victim to perpetrators of online crimes it is critical to contact local law enforcement or the Office of the Attorney General immediately. Prospects for recovery, restitution, or prosecution are highest if law enforcement can act soon after the crime is committed. For more information about common scams and how to protect yourself, visit the Office of the Maine Attorney General website and FTC.gov.

###