AI in Healthcare: Toronto Tech Week Session on AI Risks, Innovation, and AI Governance

Dr. Jodie Lobana Picture2 TeraTera Collaborations Inc. Logo

Led by Dr. Jodie Lobana & TeraTera, this Toronto Tech Week session explores AI’s impact on healthcare and the governance needed to guide it responsibly.

At TeraTera, we believe AI should serve humanity—not the other way around. This event is part of our mission to equip people with the knowledge and safeguards needed to use AI for the social good.” — Dr. Jodie Lobana, Executive Director, TeraTera Collaborations Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Toronto Tech Week, a compelling online session titled “Healing with Intelligence: How AI Is Reshaping Healthcare” will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST. Hosted by Dr. Jodie Lobana , Executive Director of TeraTera Collaborations Inc., this session will explore the promise and perils of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare—highlighting breakthroughs, risks, and the governance needed to ensure AI serves humanity.Register to attend: https://lu.ma/sikp14y9 Designed for public, the session will cover: (1) How AI is transforming diagnostics, hospital operations, and drug discovery; (2) The rising risks of data bias, misinformation, and opaque decision-making; and (3) The essential governance and controls needed to ensure ethical, safe, and inclusive AI in healthcareWith AI increasingly embedded in clinical decisions, operational systems, and patient engagement tools, this event offers a timely opportunity to reflect on what responsible adoption should look like—before the technology outpaces oversight."At TeraTera, we believe AI should serve humanity—not the other way around. This event is part of our mission to equip people with the knowledge and safeguards needed to use AI for the social good."— Dr. Jodie Lobana, Executive Director, TeraTera Collaborations Inc.About Dr. Jodie LobanaDr. Jodie Lobana, Ph.D., FCPA, FCA, CIA, CISA, is a leading global authority on AI governance. She holds the world’s first Ph.D. focused exclusively on AI governance for corporate boards, and has presented to leaders from over 50 countries—including UN agencies, Crown corporations, OSFI, and CPA Ontario. She currently teaches IT Governance at York University and leads two organizations: AIGE Global Advisors , an AI governance, and ethics advisory firm, and TeraTera Collaborations Inc., a nonprofit advancing AI for social good. Her forthcoming book, Holistic Governance of Artificial Intelligence, equips today’s decision-makers to lead responsibly in an AI-driven future.About TeraTera Collaborations Inc.TeraTera Collaborations Inc. is a cross-sectoral not-for-profit organization advancing the responsible and impactful use of AI for social good. With platforms spanning AI literacy, healthcare, eldercare, climate change, better communities, and AI safety, TeraTera works at the intersection of society and technology. Its mission is to help communities and institutions prepare for the massive changes AI is bringing—and to ensure those changes uplift, rather than harm, humanity.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.