The Rise of AI Agents: Dr. Jodie Lobana on Why Governance Frameworks Must Evolve Now

AI Agents working along with humans Holistic Governance of Artificial Intelligence book (coming soon) Dr. Jodie Lobana, a Global Leader in AI Governance

Dr. Jodie Lobana’s Latest Book, Holistic Governance of Artificial Intelligence, Prepares Leaders for the Challenges of a New AI Era

As AI Agents emerge, the need for ethical frameworks and robust risk strategies has never been more urgent—particularly to ensure human ethics and values are embedded into these systems.” — Dr. Jodie Lobana

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TORONTO, ON – As 2025 approaches, ushering in the “Year of AI Agents,” Dr. Jodie Lobana—a globally recognized expert in AI governance, ethics, and risk management—urges leaders worldwide to prepare for a seismic shift. Her forthcoming book, Holistic Governance of Artificial Intelligence , explores the opportunities and grave risks posed by autonomous AI Agents—intelligent systems capable of making independent decisions.“AI Agents are no longer just a concept; they are here,” says Dr. Lobana. “Their transformative potential comes with unprecedented risks—privacy violations, biases, safety concerns, and accountability gaps. Leaders must prepare now.”Her upcoming book, launching February 2025, provides actionable strategies for corporate boards and governments at every level to responsibly govern these advanced systems while addressing operational, ethical, and existential challenges.Advancing AI Governance Worldwide: The Impact of Dr. LobanaRecently appointed as a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA) by CPA Ontario, the highest honor in the profession, Dr. Lobana is celebrated for her groundbreaking contributions to AI governance. Her work includes training regulators, advising governments on AI policies, and consulting for global organizations like the Office for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).“Dr. Lobana’s recognition as FCPA underscores her ability to navigate the complexities of AI while staying grounded in human-centric values,” says Vic Sangha, Vice President Finance and International Controller at Stewart Title.“Dr. Lobana’s ability to inspire and instill a commitment to ethical AI practices is extraordinary,” adds Dr. Rejoice Malisa-van der Walt, Co-Founder and CEO of AI Nexus RTC Inc. “She exemplifies the leadership and vision needed to bridge the gap between technological advancements and ethical governance, making a lasting impact across industries and borders.”The Year of AI AgentsAI Agents—autonomous systems with decision-making capabilities—are expected to dominate 2025. These technologies promise transformative benefits across industries but also pose serious governance challenges.The rise of autonomous AI agents will fundamentally transform AI ethics. Current frameworks, designed for static, task-specific systems that react to human input and operate within controlled, predefined environments, will no longer suffice with the arrival of AI agents. These agents—capable of continuous, independent actions and dynamic learning—demand enhanced ethical models. They will require real-time accountability mechanisms, safeguards against value drift, and solutions for multi-agent interactions and emergent behaviors. Moreover, their ability to act autonomously across jurisdictions introduces complex governance challenges. Future ethics must evolve into adaptive, layered systems, including AI tools supervising other AI, to ensure alignment with human values and mitigate long-term, unforeseen consequences.“As AI Agents emerge, the need for ethical frameworks and robust risk strategies has never been more urgent,” Dr. Lobana states, “particularly to ensure human ethics and values are embedded into these systems.”Key Themes in Holistic Governance of Artificial Intelligence- Equipping corporate boards to deploy AI responsibly.- Introducing an AI Risk Management framework to prepare for rapid and unexpected changes in AI capabilities.- Developing governance strategies across corporate, national, and international levels.A Call to Action for LeadersDr. Lobana’s message is clear: organizations must act now. She encourages journalists and influencers to join the conversation about AI governance, offering her expertise for interviews, commentary, and analysis.“AI’s intelligence is growing, and with it, the stakes for society,” Dr. Lobana emphasizes. “Holistic Governance of Artificial Intelligence is not just a guide—it’s a call to action for leaders to govern responsibly in the face of rapid technological evolution.”About Dr. Jodie LobanaDr. Jodie Lobana, PhD, FCPA, FCA, CIA, CISA, is a globally recognized expert in AI governance, ethics, and risk management. As Chair of the Advisory Board of the McMaster Artificial Intelligence Society and President of Lobana Consulting Group Inc., she has trained corporate boards, regulators, and auditors worldwide. Her work on AI governance frameworks has been pivotal in shaping policies across industries and governments.AvailabilityDr. Lobana’s book, Holistic Governance of Artificial Intelligence, launches February 4, 2025 (paperback) and February 11, 2025 (ebook).For exclusive insights or to schedule an interview with Dr. Lobana, contact:Dr. Jodie Lobanajodie@lobanagroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.