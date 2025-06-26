Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Acquires Fleet Trailer Leasing Laredo, TX and Elgin, IL Locations

Strategic move is eighth since 2021 for semi-trailer leasing leader

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxwheel Trailer Leasing ( www.boxwheel.com ), a leading provider of semi-trailer rentals, leases and sales, with twelve rental locations across the U.S. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fleet Trailer Leasing’s assets located in Laredo, TX Calexico, CA and Elgin, IL. This acquisition enables customers in the Laredo, South central California, and greater Chicago area to benefit from Boxwheel’s deep trailer rental expertise, expanded geographic coverage, and wide network of industry connections.“Fleet Trailer has had a strong history in these markets and is widely respected in the industry,” said Boxwheel Co-Founder Mike DiPaolo. “We are very excited to expand our footprint into the Chicago market and also to now provide complete coverage for our customers all along the southern border. We’ll continue to provide the exceptional service Fleet Trailer customers are accustomed to and look forward to continuing and building strong relationships with customers in these important markets as we operate under the Boxwheel company name.”This is Boxwheel’s eighth strategic expansion since 2021.Boxwheel—with support from Houston-based private equity firm Crosstimbers Capital Group and lenders Hancock Whitney Bank and Third Coast Bank—plans to continue driving growth in target markets both organically and through acquisitions.About Boxwheel Trailer LeasingFounded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Boxwheel provides dry van, flat bed and refrigerated units for rental, lease or sale to customers seeking long-haul, cartage and storage solutions.Boxwheel is proud to serve markets across the U.S. The company strives to make leasing a trailer affordable, safe, and easy. Boxwheel employees consider it a privilege to be actively involved in the communities they serve.About Crosstimbers Capital GroupBased in Houston, TX, Crosstimbers Capital Group provides formation capital to scalable platform companies that acquire, develop, and operate hard assets. For more information visit www.crosstimbers.com

