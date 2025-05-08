Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Hires Larry Hall as President

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxwheel Trailer Leasing (“Boxwheel” or “the Company”), a leading provider of trailer rental leasing and sales solutions, today announced that Larry Hall has joined the Company as President, effective May 5, 2025.Hall brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in the trailer leasing industry, where he has driven growth by serving as a trusted partner to his customers while driving remarkable results through continuous internal improvement. Throughout his career, his strategic focus on developing people, strengthening organizational culture, and pursuing operational excellence has consistently generated substantial growth and value for the companies he has led.“On behalf of Boxwheel Trailer Leasing and Crosstimbers Capital Group, our Private Equity sponsor, we are thrilled to welcome Larry to Boxwheel. His phenomenal career speaks for itself. Larry is a true trailer guy who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and improving quality” said Mike Sindelar, Co-Owner.“Like all of us at Boxwheel, he understands how important our customers and our people are” said Mike Di Paolo, Co-Owner. “Our Board and everyone at Boxwheel believe he will be a transformative leader for our company, our people, and each of our customers whom we serve throughout the U.S.”“I am excited to join Boxwheel and looking forward to the opportunity to help this incredible company alongside Mike and Mike and its great employees,” said Larry. “As I embark upon this journey, I am energized by the tremendous potential to drive growth and further enhance our customers’ experience, while staying true to Boxwheel’s values.”Prior to joining Boxwheel, Hall held senior leadership positions with Blue Compass RV, Premier Trailer Leasing, Volkswagen Group of America, Xtra Lease, and Ford Motor Company. He earned his MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and his Bachelor of Science degree from Oakland University.About Boxwheel Trailer LeasingFounded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Boxwheel is a rapidly growing provider of trailer rental, leasing and sales solutions backed by Crosstimbers Capital Group. The company has expanded to nine locations throughout the United States, offering dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated trailers for customers seeking Storage, Cartage, and OTR solutions. For more information, visit www.boxwheel.com

