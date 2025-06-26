Highway Speed Cameras leave roadways after pilot program completed in Spokane, Skagit counties

OLYMPIA – A pilot program to encourage drivers to slow down concludes this week as two Highway Speed Cameras leave Interstate 90 and I-5 after more than two months on the roadway.

The cameras gathered speed data and generated courtesy notices, not fines, which were mailed to the registered owners of vehicles that were photographed driving over the speed limit.

Earlier this week, cameras in eastern and western Washington were picked up from the following locations:

Southbound I-5 between Cook and Bow Hill roads in Skagit County.

Eastbound I-90 near Liberty Lake between the Liberty Lake and State Line interchanges in Spokane County.

Since the safety program’s start on April 10, more than 16,000 notices were mailed encouraging drivers to reduce speeds. As required by the Legislature, the letters also shared information about the cost of a potential speeding ticket.

The Washington State Department of Transportation partnered with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and Washington State Patrol for the program. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes by encouraging drivers to slow down.

In 2024, 728 people were killed on Washington roadways. While that number dropped slightly from 2023, it’s still far above pre-pandemic averages.

The cameras identified several instances of excessive speeds, with 277 notices for vehicles averaging 100 mph or more through the three-mile monitoring areas. On state highways alone, there were 368 fatal or serious injury collisions in 2024 where speeding was cited as a factor, and that does not include local roadway crashes.

Last year speeding was a factor in 34% of fatal crashes, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

"When you drive at safe speeds, you’re protecting families, neighbors and the people working to maintain our roads,” said Washington Traffic Safety Commission Program Manager Dr. Janine Koffel.

The program was paid for with $1 million from the Legislature. People can learn more about the cameras at an online open house and share feedback. WSDOT will now analyze the data from the cameras, review public feedback and report back to the Legislature. A preliminary report will be ready in early July and a final report this fall.

Work Zone Speed Camera Program

The Highway Speed Camera program differs from the Work Zone Speed Camera Program, which continues enforcement in active road construction work zones throughout the state. The Work Zone Speed Camera Program uses mobile cameras that rotate to various road construction zones around the state, capturing images of speeding vehicles.

Three cameras are currently rotating through multiple construction zones. Six cameras are expected to be operating later this summer. Currently, the first Work Zone Speed Camera infraction is $0, but beginning in July 2026, the Legislature increased that to $125. The second and subsequent infractions are and will remain $248.