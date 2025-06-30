Kairos Unveils 'Sonata' Residential Treatment Home, Expanding Youth Mental Health Services in Southern Oregon

Sonata Residential Treatment Home Under Construction Kairos Logo Sonata Residential Treatment Home Side Exterior Under Construction

Kairos opens Sonata, a new youth mental health treatment home in Medford, with a grand opening July 10 and plans for a future tiny home pilot project.

Sonata is more than a house—it’s a place of healing, transformation, and hope.” — Jeremy Harle

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kairos is proud to announce the grand opening of Sonata , its newest Residential Treatment Home (RTH), providing trauma-informed, 24-hour care for young adults experiencing mental health challenges. The home, located in Medford, Oregon, was constructed by the Ausland Group , which provided comprehensive architecture, structural and civil engineering, and construction services.“Sonata is more than a house—it’s a place of healing, transformation, and hope,” said Jeremy Harle, Executive Director of Kairos Northwest. “The need for high-quality young adult mental health services has never been greater. Sonata allows us to meet that need head-on, offering a supportive environment where young people can stabilize, gain life skills, and prepare for the future.”The Ausland Group shared their enthusiasm for the project and its impact on the community: “At Ausland Group, we are proud to have partnered with Kairos to deliver a thoughtfully designed home that supports the needs of young adults. The new Residential Treatment Home is a space that will serve the community and provide residents with a sense of dignity, comfort, and belonging.”Grand Opening Celebration• Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025• Time: 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.)• Location: Sonata Residential Treatment Home, Medford, ORActivities Include:• Guided tours of the new facility• Refreshments• A preview of Kairos’ upcoming Tiny Home Pilot Project• A painted rock affirmation activity, where attendees can contribute by painting a rock with a positive message or reflection. These rocks will serve as lasting symbols of hope and remembrance, celebrating both the day and the mission of Kairos.The Medford & Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be present to help commemorate the event with an official ribbon cutting.Meeting an Urgent NeedSonata is designed for young adults referred through the Oregon Health Plan’s local coordinated care organizations (CCOs) Jackson Care Connect or AllCare Health. It offers a safe, structured, and therapeutic living space where young people can focus on healing, personal growth, and developing essential life skills in collaboration with skilled Kairos staff.Sonata is part of Kairos’ broader strategy to address Oregon’s growing youth mental health crisis through innovative, community-based care. The Tiny Home Pilot Project, launching next year, will support young adults successfully transitioning out of a residential treatment home, like Sonata, by providing safe housing, job readiness training, credit-building tools, and a clear pathway toward independence and stability.About KairosFounded in 1977, Kairos is a nonprofit mental health agency dedicated to serving youth, young adults, and families across Oregon. With a full continuum of care—including outpatient therapy, crisis respite, supported housing, and peer-delivered services—Kairos is a statewide leader in trauma-informed, client-centered mental health support.

