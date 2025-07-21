A New Era of Healing at Kairos’ Jackson Services

Kairos Mental Health Services Jackson Services Cat Jackson Services Accepting New Patients

Kairos Celebrates Completion of $3.2 Million Renovation and Expansion in Medford with Grand Re-Opening on July 31, 2025

We’re investing in the future of our community, expanding our impact, and positioning Kairos as a leader in the mental health services field.” — Jeremy Harle

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kairos Northwest is proud to announce the Grand Re-Opening Celebration for Jackson Services , marking the completion of a transformative $3.2 million renovation and expansion of its outpatient mental health facility located at 10 Crater Lake Avenue in Medford.The newly renovated space represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of youth and families across Jackson and Josephine Counties and reflects Kairos’ unwavering commitment to accessible, high-quality mental health care.“This renovation and expansion are more than just bricks and mortar—it’s a visible commitment to excellence,” said Jeremy Harle, Executive Director of Kairos Northwest. “We’re investing in the future of our community, expanding our impact, and positioning Kairos as a leader in the mental health services field. We are committed to serving our clients at the highest level possible.”“Providing quality care is just a part of what is important to Kairos,” added Jennifer Gustafson, Board President of Kairos. “We recognize that spaces need to be inviting, welcoming, and trauma informed. An environment impacts individuals obtaining services and the staff providing the care, making this project a priority.”________________________________________Grand Re-Opening Celebration Details• Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025• Time: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. (Ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.)• Location: Jackson Services, 10 Crater Lake Avenue, Medford, OR 97504Activities Include:• Guided tours of the remodeled facility• Refreshments• A preview of Kairos’ upcoming Tiny Home Pilot Project• A painted rock affirmation activity, where attendees can contribute by painting a rock with a positive message or reflection. These rocks will serve as lasting symbols of hope and remembrance, celebrating both the day and the mission of Kairos.The Medford & Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be present to help commemorate the event with an official ribbon cutting.________________________________________Jackson Services provides outpatient mental health support to youth enrolled in Oregon Health Plan (Jackson Care Connect or AllCare), offering a continuum of services including:• Individual and Family Therapy• Skills Coaching and Peer Support• Family Support Services• Psychiatric Services• Interval Crisis Respite for ages 4 to 17• Treatment Foster Parent Training and CertificationOpen Access Walk-In Hours:• Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.• Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Youth and families may walk in during Open Access hours to begin the intake process. Services are tailored through individualized plans developed collaboratively with Kairos Intake & Access Specialists.For more information about services at Jackson Services, please call (541) 772-0127, email jacksonservices@kairosnw.org, or visit kairosnw.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.