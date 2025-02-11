L-Soft Launches New Era with LISTSERV Maestro 12.0

LISTSERV Maestro Dashboard Interface Discussion Groups, Email Newsletters and Email Marketing, All On One Platform

BETHESDA , MD, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- L-Soft, the exclusive provider of LISTSERV® email list management and LISTSERVMaestro email marketing solutions, announced the release of LISTSERVMaestro 12.0 today.Organizations face complex communication challenges, but LISTSERV Maestro 12.0, an enterprise solution, smoothly combines email marketing and outreach campaigns with the unique capability to host LISTSERV email discussion groups with automatic message archival. This functionality sets it apart from many other options, offering a safe space for diverse discussions and information delivery.L-Soft’s LISTSERV solutions are the most proven, marking 35+ years of providing global customers with on-premises and cloud solutions for educational, governmental, organizational, and other sectors.Key Features of LISTSERV Maestro 12.0User Interface Features and Enhancements• New Visual Calendar View: Plan and schedule your communications with ease.• Improved Template Gallery: Larger, dynamic previews of your email templates.• Browser Navigation Support: Enhanced Back/Forward navigation for a smoother user experience.Template and Branding Features• Shared Email Templates: Available across all user groups for consistent branding.• Enforced Corporate Identity: Ensure brand consistency in your email templates.Testing and Analytics• Simplified A/B-Split Testing: Easy A/B-split job definition for your testing needs.• Automated Analytics Reports: Keep your teams informed with automatically emailed reports.Automation and Integration• Auto-Scheduled Subscriber Data Imports: Reduce the need for external API calls.• SSO/SAML Integration: Unified login experience and authentication process.Compliance and Security• One-Click Unsubscribe Mechanism: Compliant with RFC 8058 for subscriber convenience.• Apache Tomcat Update: Enhanced security for your communications.With LISTSERV Maestro 12.0, organizations can enhance efficiency and facilitate stronger, more connected communities. The platform's comprehensive features ensure that communication initiatives are secure, compliant, and impactful.LISTSERV Maestro 12.0 is available as on-premises software, a cloud service, and as an add-on for L-Soft customers with existing LISTSERV® software licenses. It’s a cost-efficient solution for seamless group and opt-in mass email communication needs.For more information, visit:About L-SoftL-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERVemail list technology and the LISTSERVMaestro email marketing platform. Organizations across all sectors rely on L-Soft's solutions to manage newsletters, announcements, discussion groups, and communities. Invented by L-Soft Founder and CEO Eric Thomas in 1986, LISTSERV software pioneered automated email list management and remains the industry standard.L-Soft Press ContactSusan Brown Faghani1-301-731-0440, Ext 4

