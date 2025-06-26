Sunstone’s Permanent Jewelry Collection is Certified for Quality and Weldability

Sunstone Permanent Jewelry | #1 Source for All Things PJ Sunstone Certified Permanent Jewelry Chain Sunstone Certified Chain for Quality and Weldability

Sunstone launches certified Permanent Jewelry Chain, offering reliable welds and lasting quality for professionals in the Permanent Jewelry industry.

Sunstone Certified Chain means our customers can trust our chain to weld beautifully and last forever. Every style we offer has been carefully tested so you can weld with confidence.” — Jonathan Young

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstone Permanent Jewelry , the leading name in permanent jewelry training, welders, starter kits, and chain, invites permanent jewelry artists to shop its certified permanent jewelry collection , now available in gold, gold-filled, and sterling silver options. Certified for quality and weldability, the collection ensures artists can offer a unique chain inventory, weld with confidence, and know their customers will enjoy long-lasting wear and quality.“With this certified collection, we’re raising the bar for the entire permanent jewelry industry,” says Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Permanent Jewelry. “I’ve heard far too many horror stories of our skilled artists being stung by low quality chain. Those experiences are bad for the artist, of course, but also create an unwanted perception of permanent jewelry as whole. Our customers want quality chain they can count on to weld beautifully and last forever. Every style we offer is certified, letting artists work with confidence.”The Sunstone certified permanent jewelry collection is only comprised of premium metals. The collection is offered in various precious metals, including 14k gold, .925 sterling silver, and premium gold-filled styles in yellow and rose gold. The collection is sure to fit every preference in style and budget.The collection includes trending looks as well as classic designs, offering the permanent jewelry artis a full pallet of creative possibilities and personalization. Most designs originate in Italy and manufactured by Italian shops with hundreds of years of chain design experience and tradition.Certification provides artists with peace of mind, knowing that every chain in the collection meets Sunstone’s high standards for quality and performance. “We test every chain we sell for weldability,” says Young. “Our experienced product management team has satisfactorily welded with every chain in our large collection. Whether you’re just starting out or running a multi-location business, you can count on Sunstone to supply chain that reflects your brand’s quality.”The Sunstone certified permanent jewelry chain collection is available now through Sunstone’s website. Permanent jewelry artists can explore the collection and experience the certified different firsthand at www.sunstonewelders.com/chain . Build your inventory with Sunstone.About Sunstone Permanent JewelrySunstone Permanent Jewelry is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the permanent jewelry industry. With a dedication to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technology, Sunstone Welders has established itself as a trusted name for permanent jewelry artists. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help permanent jewelry artists build their world. To learn more call or text +1 801-658-0015 or visit www.sunstonewelders.com

