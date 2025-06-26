Minneapolis CBP introduces Enhanced Passenger Processing to summer travelers

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are introducing new technology for the busy summer travel season to safely and securely process U.S. citizens.

Enhanced Passenger Processing is a pre-primary queue segmentation process for U.S. citizens entering the United States. EPP involves photographing travelers using auto capture technology to provide a complete customs assessment (biometric confirmation, eligibility, enforcement) before they reach a CBP officer. This process fully automates the Simplified Arrival process; by simplifying the inspection and adjudication process, officers can focus on the traveler in front of them. Additionally, this enhanced technology ensures better allocation of resources, allowing officers to focus on higher-risk travelers, which aligns with CBP’s national security mission.

While the process is rapid and touchless, CBP officers are still on hand to instruct passengers on the process and assist them at any given point during screening. Any passenger wishing to not participate in the EPP process will need to notify an officer and they will then go through the standard entry process.

EPP is just a part of CBP’s Airport Modernization efforts centralizing on streamlining traveler processing by reducing manual systems and increasing security through technology enhancements. The goal of Airport Modernization is to enhance national security and enforcement capabilities through an efficient and lawful travel experience, reducing the administrative burden on CBP officers.

"Enhanced Passenger Processing is a new secure technology CBP is using to enhance the traveler experience while staying true to our enforcement mandate," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Travelers arriving at MSP will feel the benefits of this new technology—shorter wait times, faster processing through Customs, and the improved ability to make connecting flights.”

EPP is available at Orlando International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Cross Border Xpress, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dublin Airport, and Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport.

CBP’s border security mission is led at 328 ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. Please visit CBP Ports of Entry to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders.

