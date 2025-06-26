OAGi Broadens Integration Capabilities with connectSpec Versions 10.12 and 10.12.1

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Applications Group (OAGi) announces the release of connectSpec version 10.12, bringing expanded capabilities and industry-supporting enhancements to its flagship integration specification.

This release introduces two messages - Manufacturing Process and Technical Data Package - which strengthen OAGi’s support for model-based enterprise processes and smart manufacturing initiatives across industries. connectSpec v10.12 also includes several minor updates and refinements that improve consistency across the specification.

Following closely on the heels of connectSpec version 10.12 is version 10.12.1 with 21 updates based on community feedback from OAGi members. Highlights include expansions to the Inspect Delivery, Quality Information Document, Contract Line, and Technical Data Package Header components.

“These releases represent our ongoing commitment to evolving the connectSpec ecosystem in alignment with digital transformation priorities,” said Jim Wilson, President and CEO, at OAGi. “Each enhancement reflects direct input from our members and industry collaborators, ensuring relevance and real-world applicability.”

ConnectSpec remains the foundation of OAGi’s mission to enable seamless system-to-system communication for business and manufacturing processes. Both versions 10.12 and 10.12.1 are now available to members for implementation.

About OAGi

The Open Applications Group, Inc. (OAGi) is a nonprofit standards development organization focused on developing and promoting integration standards to enable digital ecosystems in manufacturing, supply chain, and enterprise systems. Through open collaboration, OAGi empowers organizations to innovate and interoperate with confidence.

