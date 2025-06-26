Whatcom Council on Aging is the new local SHIBA program for help with Medicare

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – As of July 1, Whatcom Council on Aging, which operates the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, is the new Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) sponsor for Whatcom County.

A public service offered by the Washington state Office of Insurance Commissioner, SHIBA volunteers have been helping people on Medicare for more than 46 years. Over 230 trained volunteers statewide provide free, impartial, and confidential Medicare counseling and education to people in their communities about Medicare plans, prescription drug access, fraud and abuse, and more.

“I’m grateful to the Whatcom Council on Aging for joining our SHIBA team,” said Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer. “What makes our program so successful is that people can get help in their own communities and that takes local organizations stepping up to partner with us.”



“Resource connection and navigation is an important part of the Whatcom Council on Aging’s mission,” says Chris Orr, Whatcom Council on Aging Executive Director. “Our board, staff and volunteers are excited about our SHIBA sponsorship and helping provide older adults with free, unbiased, and confidential help with Medicare and health care choices.”

The Whatcom Council on Aging, in partnership with the people they serve, offers nutritional, health, social, recreational, and educational programs that promote lifelong independence.

The Bellingham Senior Activity Center is located at:

140 E Bellis Fair Parkway

Bellingham, WA 98226

To contact the program directly:

Call: 360-788-2725

Email: SHIBA@Whatcomcoa.org

