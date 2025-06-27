Titus King Drip

King Titus Set to Release New Single and Video “Drip” This Fourth of July Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R&B sensation King Titus is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated new single and video, “Drip,” set to drop Friday, July 4th, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. This marks the third single from King Titus, following his previous hit “Party” featuring Latin superstar Kevin Roldán and Platinum-certified rapper Kirko Bangz.According to AMP Records executives Roy Thompson and Michael Salazar, the early response to “Drip” has been overwhelmingly positive. “We’re incredibly proud of this record and can’t wait to officially release it next week,” they shared.Fresh off his appearance at the Hollywood Impact Awards in Los Angeles, King Titus is gearing up to hit the road with his signature high-energy dance show. Widely known as “Mr. Party,” Titus is currently completing tracks for his upcoming debut album, preparing for his nationwide tour, and planning the launch of his fashion line, FFF Wear.The breakout cities for “Drip” include:Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, and Boston.In addition to his music and live performances, King Titus will be featured in the upcoming nationally syndicated entertainment TV show “We Made It,” set to premiere this fall on the Bravo Network.####

