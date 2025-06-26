Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya leads multidisciplinary Blitz Inspection in North West, 27 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Jomo Sibiya, MP, has embarked on a series of multidisciplinary High Impact Blitz Inspections targeting different sectors throughout the country. These inspections are conducted jointly with other law enforcement agencies and Government Departments responsible for employment sectors such as wholesale and retail, construction, agriculture, and hospitality.

On Friday, 27 June 2025, the Deputy Minister will be in the North West Province leading inspections in the tourism hospitality sector and will be joined by Department of Home Affairs (Immigration Services), the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT) and other relevant stakeholders.

The blitz will test compliance levels with the labour laws and regulations, which include, among others, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA), Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA), Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act (UICA), and Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA). It will also focus on other consumer-related legislations in the hospitality sector and the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

Media representatives interested in attending and covering the activity are requested to RSVP with Botsang Huma at 082 497 7438 / botsang.huma@labour.gov.za

