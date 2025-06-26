Becker Global America Upgrading Management Information Systems in Washington County

RICHMOND, VA — The Virginia Economic Development Partnership today announced that Becker Global America, a company specializing in designing and building custom electrical equipment, will invest $100,000 to upgrade its management information systems at its Washington County location. The company will train its 68 Virginia employees in the use of the new software suite.

“Becker Global America is committed to delivering the industry’s highest-quality products with unmatched design and innovation,” said Becker Global America President and CEO Greg Sanders. “We take pride in offering technologically advanced solutions that align with the goals of like-minded customers and dedicated employees. Washington County reflects these core values, making it an ideal partner in our growth. We’re excited to be part of this community as we enter the next chapter of Becker Global America, confident it will foster an environment where both our company and employees can thrive.”

Founded in 1971 in West Virginia, Becker Global America has built a strong reputation as a trusted provider of custom electrical equipment. In 2017, the company expanded its operations with the opening of a 90,000-square-foot facility in Washington County, Virginia, further strengthening its capabilities and service reach.

The company specializes in designing and building custom electrical equipment tailored to meet the needs of various industries, including mining, industrial, military, and export markets. Its product offerings include electrical components, open-type and explosion-proof motor starters, longwall electrical controls, and power distribution equipment.

“Becker Global America’s investment in advanced systems and workforce training is a strong vote of confidence in Washington County’s business environment,” said County Administrator for Washington County Jason Berry. “This project reinforces our commitment to supporting industry growth through strategic partnerships, modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce. We’re excited to see Becker continue to grow and contribute to the region’s economic vitality.”

This modernization of Becker Global America’s management information systems will streamline key business functions, such as work order processing, payroll, project estimating and production management. The new technology will enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and allow reinvestment for future growth.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Washington County to secure the project for Virginia. VEDP will support Becker Global America’s employee retraining through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or upskilling their existing workforce to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.