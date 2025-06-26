Metatec Launches Summer Performance Testing Special to Help Athletes Train Smarter

Train smarter this summer! Get $30 off Metatec’s VO₂ Max & Metabolic Testing from July 1–Aug 31. Data-driven gains start here.

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As athletes across Michigan ramp up summer training, Metatec , a premier human performance testing center founded by Jason and Abby Blonshine, is stepping in to offer a science-backed edge. From July 1 through August 31, the center will offer $30 off its Exercise Performance Testing services—part of a seasonal initiative to help athletes and coaches maximize summer gains with data-driven insights.Metatec’s summer special is more than a discount—it’s a push toward smarter training. With VO₂ Max Testing, Metabolic Efficiency Assessments, and customized performance analytics, the program is designed to help individuals fine-tune endurance, recovery, and output using real physiological metrics.“We believe that better data leads to better outcomes,” said Abby Blonshine, co-founder. “Whether someone is preparing for fall sports, chasing a personal record, or just wants to understand their performance potential, our summer initiative gives them the tools to train with precision.”Tailored for collegiate athletes, coaches, and dedicated fitness enthusiasts, Metatec’s program aims to demystify athletic training with objective testing—replacing guesswork with measurable progress.Jason Blonshine, co-founder and respiratory therapist, emphasizes that this kind of testing isn’t just for elite athletes. “If you’re serious about improving performance, even just for yourself, our assessments provide actionable feedback anyone can use.”To further expand its reach, Metatec is also rolling out an ongoing referral program. Returning participants who bring a friend or teammate will earn rewards, while their referrals also benefit from the discounted summer rate.Located in Mason, Metatec has become a trusted resource for athletes looking to elevate their training using methods rooted in exercise science, not trends.For more information or to schedule a session, individuals can visit www.metatec.org or call 517.969.5229.

