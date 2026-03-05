B&B Optometry Introduces Vizz Prescription Eye Drops for Near Vision Relief, Led by Dr. Seth Bernstein

Our role is to carefully screen each patient and help them choose the solution that best matches their lifestyle.” — Dr. Seth Bernstein

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B&B Optometry , under the clinical leadership of Dr. Seth Bernstein, is now offering Vizz prescription eye drops as an innovative option for adults experiencing early presbyopia. This non surgical, non glasses solution is designed to help patients improve near vision clarity for daily activities such as reading, computer use, and dining, without immediately relying on reading glasses.Presbyopia commonly begins in the early to mid 40s and often presents as difficulty focusing on small print, especially later in the day. Many individuals notice they are holding their phone farther away, struggling with menus in dim lighting, or experiencing eye fatigue during extended screen time. Vizz prescription eye drops offer a flexible alternative that may enhance depth of focus and improve near clarity within approximately 20 to 30 minutes of instillation. For many patients, the effects can last between six and ten hours per dose.Dr. Seth Bernstein and the clinical team at B&B Optometry provide comprehensive evaluations to determine candidacy. Each assessment includes a detailed review of the patient’s visual goals, daily habits, medical history, and current medications. Baseline testing evaluates distance, intermediate, and near visual acuity, pupil size, binocular function, and ocular surface health. When appropriate, advanced retinal imaging and OCT are performed to ensure overall ocular health.Qualified candidates typically include adults with mild to moderate near blur, stable tear film, and no active ocular disease. Patients with advanced presbyopia, significant cataracts, uncontrolled glaucoma, or unmanaged dry eye may require alternative or preliminary treatments before considering Vizz. In cases where dry eye is present, the team often stabilizes the ocular surface first to optimize comfort and results.To ensure safety and realistic expectations, B&B Optometry recommends an in office trial. During this guided visit, patients receive their first dose under supervision and complete standardized reading and computer assessments before and after instillation. This allows Dr. Bernstein to evaluate response, document improvement, and tailor a personalized dosing plan for workdays, evenings, and travel.“Many patients are looking for options that fit seamlessly into their routines,” said Dr. Seth Bernstein. “Vizz gives appropriate candidates an opportunity to improve near clarity without immediately committing to full time readers or progressive lenses. Our role is to carefully screen each patient and help them choose the solution that best matches their lifestyle.”Vizz may complement or reduce reliance on other vision correction methods. Reading glasses remain a useful backup for very small print or low light environments. Progressive lenses provide a seamless transition from distance to near, while multifocal contact lenses offer glasses free correction when properly fitted. For some patients, Vizz serves as a bridge that delays the need for stronger add powers in eyewear. For others, it provides convenient glasses free time during specific tasks.As with any prescription treatment, side effects are possible. The most common short term effects include temporary dimming of vision, mild headache, or brief redness or stinging. These symptoms are generally mild and often resolve as the drops settle or with consistent use over several days. The B&B Optometry team provides clear usage instructions and schedules follow up visits to monitor comfort and effectiveness.In addition to offering Vizz, B&B Optometry continues to provide comprehensive eye care services, including advanced retinal imaging, dry eye management, progressive lens fittings, prescription sunglasses, and co management for refractive surgery and implantable lens procedures. The practice serves patients in English, Spanish, and Mandarin, with same week appointment availability at both its Yorba Linda and Corona locations.Adults interested in learning whether Vizz prescription eye drops are appropriate for their visual needs are encouraged to schedule a near vision assessment. Each patient leaves with a personalized plan designed to deliver clarity, comfort, and confidence in everyday activities.About B&B OptometryB&B Optometry is a full scope optometric practice serving the communities of Yorba Linda and Corona, California. Led by Dr. Seth Bernstein and a dedicated team of eye care professionals, the practice combines advanced diagnostic technology with personalized care to deliver comprehensive vision and ocular health services for patients of all ages.

