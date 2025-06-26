Lithium Battery Company Sets New Standard for American Manufacturing as Nation’s First All-in-One Battery Pack Factory

Fully automated prismatic and cylindrical battery pack assembly lines enable high-volume, precision manufacturing for a wide range of applications. Comprehensive battery pack manufacturing capabilities, from custom design and engineering to scalable production and rigorous quality control. Automated battery pack assembly solutions and U.S.-based manufacturing expertise for commercial and industrial energy storage.

Pioneering U.S. factory delivers advanced lithium-ion battery packs and is future-ready for next-gen sodium-ion solutions.

With Reshore AI and our fully automated assembly lines, we’re helping U.S. businesses cut costs, reduce lead times, and strengthen their supply chains, all while creating high-tech jobs in Tampa.” — Nathan Staron

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithium Battery Company , a pioneer in advanced lithium battery technology, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement for U.S. manufacturing: "We are the first factory in the United States capable of producing any type of battery pack—from compact solutions for specialized consumer electronics to massive commercial container energy storage systems—all under one roof." This milestone signals a new era of American innovation, flexibility, and supply chain resilience, as Lithium Battery Company brings high-tech jobs and next-generation battery production back to American soil.From its newly expanded, state-of-the-art facility in Tampa, Lithium Battery Company is reshoring manufacturing and empowering U.S. OEMs to transition seamlessly from overseas production to fully automated domestic assembly.At the heart of this transformation is Reshore AI™, Lithium Battery Company’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform. Reshore AI leverages advanced analytics to identify and route imports through exclusive logistics channels, minimizing tariff exposure and maximizing duty savings for U.S.-based manufacturing. The system continuously monitors trade policy and tariff schedules, ensuring partners always benefit from the lowest possible landed costs and predictable pricing structures.“Reshoring is more than a trend—it’s a strategic imperative for American competitiveness,” said Nathan Staron, CEO and Founder of Lithium Battery Company. “With Reshore AI and our fully automated assembly lines, we’re helping U.S. businesses cut costs, reduce lead times, and strengthen their supply chains, all while creating high-tech jobs in Tampa.”America’s First All-in-One Battery Pack FactoryLithium Battery Company’s Tampa facility is uniquely engineered for total versatility, making it the only U.S. factory able to manufacture battery packs for:Consumer Electronics: Power tools, portable medical devices, handheld scanners, drones, wireless communication equipment, and moreElectric Vehicles: Automotive, marine, and recreational vehiclesIndustrial Applications: Robotics, backup power, and critical infrastructureGrid-Scale Energy Storage: Massive commercial and utility container systemsNo other U.S. factory offers this level of flexibility, scalability, and technological sophistication. Whether you need a compact, high-performance pack for a specialized device or a robust, large-format solution for grid energy storage, Lithium Battery Company delivers—with American quality and speed.Our Tampa facility features five specialized assembly lines, each designed for maximum flexibility and throughput:Fully Automated Prismatic Battery Pack Assembly Line: Produces battery packs using 50AH–320AH prismatic cells.Fully Automated Large Cylindrical Battery Pack Assembly Line: Supports cylindrical 32130/32125/32140/22140/40130/4680 cells for heavy-duty and energy storage applications.Fully Automated Small Cylindrical Battery Pack Assembly Line: Manufactures packs with 18650/21700/26650/32700 cells, ideal for a wide range of portable and industrial devices.Semi-Automated Prismatic and Cylindrical Pack Lines: For custom and pilot runs.Our advanced equipment is also future-ready, engineered to be easily tooled for emerging battery technologies—including sodium-ion battery packs—ensuring our partners remain at the forefront of innovation as the industry evolves.Each line is equipped with robotic welding, real-time defect detection, cleanroom-ready environments, and end-of-line safety testing. The facility is designed for high-volume throughput—up to 2,000 packs per day—while supporting rapid prototyping and ISO 9001/IATF 16949 certification (in progress).Driving Economic Growth and American InnovationLithium Battery Company’s expansion is expected to create 50 new high-tech jobs in Tampa over the next three years, further strengthening the region’s role as a hub for renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. By reshoring production, the company estimates up to 20% cost savings compared to overseas manufacturing, thanks to tariff mitigation, reduced shipping costs, and government incentives.A Trusted Partner for U.S. OEMsLithium Battery Company is uniquely positioned to help OEMs and industry partners transition from overseas to domestic, automated battery assembly. From initial consultation to full-scale production, the company delivers scalable, high-output solutions tailored to customer needs—from prototype to mass production.About Lithium Battery CompanyFounded over a decade ago, Lithium Battery Company is committed to powering the future of American industry with cutting-edge lithium battery solutions. The company’s mission is to strengthen U.S. manufacturing through innovation, automation, and a relentless focus on quality.Contact:Lithium Battery Company4912 W Knox Street, Tampa, FL 33611Press Inquiries: info@lithiumbatterycompany.comDiscover how Lithium Battery Company and Reshore AI can help your business reshore battery manufacturing—delivering speed, savings, and American-made quality.Pioneering U.S. factory delivers lithium-ion and future sodium-ion battery packs—now open for Investment Relations opportunities.END

Inside America’s First Fully Automated Battery Pack Factory | Lithium Battery Company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.