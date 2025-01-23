Lithium Battery Company Announces $4M Tampa Expansion with Advanced 60,000 sq ft Manufacturing Facility

Lithium Battery Company's new 60,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Tampa, featuring automated assembly lines and clean room environments. Opening Spring 2025. Nathan Staron, CEO of Lithium Battery Company, showcasing advanced battery technology at the new Tampa manufacturing facility. The 60,000 sq ft facility represents a $4M investment in Florida's energy future. Lithium Battery Company's automated assembly lines producing advanced energy storage systems for AI data centers at the new Tampa facility. The 60,000 sq ft manufacturing hub features state-of-the-art automation and clean room environments.

New automated facility brings cutting-edge battery production, high-tech jobs, and strategic energy manufacturing to Florida's Gulf of America Coast

"Sustainability and resilience are among our top priorities for Transforming Tampa's Tomorrow," said Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa.” — Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa's Energy Future: Lithium Battery Company Establishes $4M Advanced Manufacturing CenterStrategic Gulf of America Coast facility brings automated lithium battery manufacturing to Tampa, positioning Florida as a hub for advanced energy storage solutions from tactical defense systems to utility-scale power banksContact: Nathan A. Staron – CEOLithium Battery Company5201 S Westshore BlvdTampa, FL 33611Phone: 844-438-5484Email: Nathan@lithiumbatterycompany.com– Lithium Battery Company, a leading innovator in advanced energy storage solutions since 2014, today announced a $4 million investment to establish a state-of-the-art 60,000 sq ft automated battery manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida. The expansion includes a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) designation and features five specialized assembly lines designed to support defense contracts, AI data center energy storage, and OEM partnerships.With over a decade of experience in automated lithium battery pack manufacturing and a mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, this expansion represents the company's largest investment to date in American manufacturing capabilities."Sustainability and resilience are among our top priorities for Transforming Tampa's Tomorrow," said Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa. "I was thoroughly impressed with the Lithium Battery team when I met with them and I'm excited about the potential their renewable energy solutions could mean for minimizing our ecological and environmental impact. I'm thrilled to see they are so bullish on Tampa, and I look forward to supporting their growth in our community."Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities:Specialized Assembly Lines:• Fully Automated Large Prismatic Battery Assembly Line• Fully Automated Large Cylindrical Battery Assembly Line• Fully Automated Small Cylindrical Battery Assembly Line• Semi-Automated Prismatic Pack Assembly Line• Semi-Automated Cylindrical Pack Assembly LineProduction Specifications:• Power Range: From small battery packs to 1 megawatt systems• Voltage ranges: 3.7V to 800V• Capacity range: 1Ah to 1MWh• Custom BMS integration and programmingFacility Features:• Clean room environment for sensitive components• Advanced testing and validation laboratory• Climate-controlled storage facilities• ESD-protected work areas• Comprehensive quality control systemsStrategic Partnerships and Markets:Department of Defense Contracts:• Military-grade battery systems• Tactical vehicle power solutions• MIL-SPEC compliance• Enhanced security protocolsAI Data Center Solutions:• Support for federal AI infrastructure initiative• Utility-scale energy storage systems• Advanced thermal management• Scalable 1MW to 100MW installations"Our new Tampa facility represents the cutting edge of battery manufacturing technology," said Nathan Staron, Chief Executive Officer. "With our comprehensive range of automated assembly lines and testing capabilities, we're positioned to meet the most demanding requirements across defense, AI infrastructure, and commercial applications. This expansion aligns perfectly with our mission of maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental responsibility while pushing the boundaries of energy storage technology."About Lithium Battery CompanyFounded in 2014, Lithium Battery Company has established itself as a leading innovator in advanced energy storage solutions. Specializing in automated lithium battery pack manufacturing, we serve diverse markets including defense, AI infrastructure, renewable energy, and electric vehicles. Our state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to quality have positioned us as a trusted partner for both government and commercial clients.Our mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy through innovative battery solutions, while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental responsibility. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of energy storage technology while creating value for our customers, employees, and communities.For more information, please contact:Nathan A. Staron844-438-5484Nathan@lithiumbatterycompany.com

Lithium Battery Company's $4M Tampa Manufacturing Facility | Lithium Energy Storage for AI & Defense

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.