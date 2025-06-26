'Sub Tales - True Stories That Seldom Surface' - A 5 Book Series - Captures The Ethos Of The US Submarine Force

Sub Tales - Many Unknown but Unforgettable Stories Books 2-5 - All Unique, True, Important Stories From The US Sub Force Charles shakes hands with a US Sub Vet who appreciated his dedication

True, Original Stories - Seldom or Never Told - That Highlight the Bravery, Resourcefulness, Humor, and More - from the US Silent Service

The Sub Tales series of 5 books - capturing True Stories from the US Submarine Force - also captures the ethos of the men who served in steel tubes designed to sink. A truly unique anthology.” — Frank Hood

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Poopie Suits series of 9 books has captured unique true stories about the US Submarine Force that need to be shared and known before older submarine vets pass on.Written by Charles Hood, brother to submarine veteran Frank Hood, these books have captured a unique place in documenting US Submarine history Each story is true, and the total collection is an anthology of the Silent Service preserving the Ethos, Characters, and Historic memories from the founding of the US Sub Force in 1900 until recently.The first book, named “Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots” gives detailed descriptions of day-to-day life aboard a submarine. No classified stories allowed. Humor, unexpected emergencies, wild times in port – welcomed.It is the auto-biographical story of co-author Frank Hood and his journey to volunteer, train, and serve on a nuclear submarine during the height of the Cold War.Various submarine systems, like Sonar, the Periscope, Firing a Torpedo, How the Reactor works, how Atmosphere Control allowed these boats to stay submerged for many days in a row – these are all explained in simple, easy to understand sections.This book started a domino impact where other US sub vets wanted their story to be told. Tips were passed on from submarine lore, of unique stories that were begging to be captured and told.Stories like: the baseball game at the North Pole where if you hit a ball into right field, you hit it into tomorrow. Like “The Kick” the story of legendary WWII sub skipper Slade Cutter, who kicked the winning field goal in the 1935 Army/Navy game – against his coach’s orders. Stories like the wild ride of the USS Chopper which endured subsequent angles of 60 degrees down, to 60 degrees up, to 45 degrees down – all in 2 minutes – as she attempted to recover from a sudden leak.These stories are not tactical, nor strategic. They are real events that happened and that Charles worked hard to capture in a truthful manner.Enough tips were submitted that it took Charles 8 years to document them. This is the genesis of the 5 Sub Tales books that exist today. Capturing the life of living in a steel tube designed to sink - for posterity.Other stories include: super human response to sudden emergencies – fighting just to stay alive, Profiles of all the famous WWII sub skippers and their daring deeds, riding out a hurricane on a river bed, Death Run ’79 where men were rescued from near death just in the nick of time, and so many more.Also included are daring rescues, collisions (a big no-no in a submarine), unique historical touch points, and many personal accounts from men who served in WWII, the Cold War, and even the War on Terror.While collecting these amazing stories, Charles also received firsthand accounts, apart from events, from many submarine veterans who wanted their story captured for their grandkids and beyond.These stories became 3 huge books, “The Silent Service Remembers”, which are first hand accounts of day-to-day life on a boat.From every rate and rank, from stories at sea and in port, from more unbelievable sudden events and how these highly trained men reacted with calmness and cool and just did their jobs – these stories add to the total anthology.Charles Hood has now completed his work of love, and is planning no more books in the Series. Charles was awarded the 2nd highest Award from the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. for “Distinction to the Submarine Community” in 2019. Only a few other civilians have reached this level of prestige within the submarine veteran group.Each book can be read in soft cover, Kindle, and 5 of the books have audio versions.You can see all 9 books at subtales.com

Overview of the Poopie Suits Series of True Stories From The US Submarine Force

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.