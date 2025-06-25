Lessons for Business from Submarine Training

Cover of our First Book - Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots Charles with a table full of our books about the US Submarine Force Frank was the first person on board after Commissioning

In Business, the landscape can change suddenly. Same with service on a submarine. What one can teach the other.

This business senior management magazine astutely compares submarine officer training to how a modern corporation might approach training to deal with today's business challenges.” — Frank Hood

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sovereign Magazine, from a UK publisher, recently published an article based on their perspective of how the details from a book describing the arduous process an officer must go through to serve on a nuclear submarine might help modern companies competing in today's market place.Titled "Submarine Service Teaches About Leading Under Fire" the article quotes sections from the book "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots - Tales From A Submarine Officer From The Height Of The Cold War" that was originally published in 2018 by brothers Frank and Charles Hood.Poopie Suits chronicles Frank's training to serve in a "steel tube designed to sink" both before coming onto the USS Seahorse (SSN 669), and while on board.As Sovereign points out "Poopie Suits reveals timeless lessons about performing under pressure, building unshakeable trust and learning faster than the competition – lessons that translate directly to high-stakes business environments."The Sovereign article goes on to say "Hood’s credentials bring unusual authority to discussions of leadership under fire. His journey through nuclear submarine qualification represents one of the most demanding professional development programs ever created."The paragraph titles include: The Making of Pressure-Tested Leaders, Trust Built Through Shared Adversity, Crisis Management Underwater and Above, and Practical Applications For Modern Leaders.The article concludes with the following citation: "The success of the Hood brother's collection reflects a growing appetite for authentic leadership lessons. These aren’t theoretical frameworks or motivational concepts. They represent quiet competence developed through thousands of repetitions in environments where failure wasn’t an option.The books document what business consultants are calling the ‘submarine leadership model’ – a proactive, forward-looking management that learns from experience and adapts to inevitable change. The principles work because they’ve been pressure-tested in conditions far more demanding than most business challenges This focus on earned competence over theoretical knowledge reflects a broader trend. Modern leadership faces a courage crisis where leaders hesitate to make difficult decisions. Hood’s submariners had no such luxury – hesitation meant disaster.Modern organizations face increasing complexity, faster decision cycles and higher stakes. The lessons from beneath the waves offer proven approaches to building teams that thrive under pressure, learn continuously and maintain trust when everything depends on getting it right the first time."The entire article may be read here: https://www.sovereignmagazine.com/leadership/pressure-and-precision-what-submarine-service-teaches-about-leading-under-fire/ Rich Woman magazine, a companion publication from the same company, also took a different take. Their article may be read here: https://richwoman.co/poopie-suits-cowboy-boots-frank-hoods-true-submarine-stories-resurface-for-a-new-generation/ Business Leaders considering alternate methods to train company leaders may want to check this article.If you have any questions - Frank Hood is available for contact at fhood01@gmail.com

