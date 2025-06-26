Never too late to sign up for VA benefits

During a visit to her private doctor in 2010, Jo-Ann Belanger was stunned to find out how much a new prescription would cost each month, even with private health insurance.

Then her doctor pointed out that both she and her husband were Air Force Veterans. “You should be able to get some help from VA,” he said. The doctor’s suggestion changed the Belangers’ lives.

Using the benefits they earned

Like other Veterans, they Belangers assumed they weren’t entitled to VA health benefits because they only served a few years at a stateside location.

For 45 years after they left military service, they relied on their private health insurance policies. Then they signed up for the VA benefits they had earned and deserved.

At first, the Belangers only took advantage of VA pharmacy services. “Our pharmacist is wonderful,” said Jo-Ann. “When I call, she always gets back to me. My questions are always answered. They are always there for me. Nothing is too much for them.”

But the longer the Belangers used VA, the more benefits they realized they could access, including annual physicals and acupuncture.

‘I love it here’

Now in their 80s, they regularly see a private sector doctor when Medicare and insurance cover it, and then come to Coatesville VA for everything else: podiatry, optometry, audiology and physical therapy.

“I love it here. Everybody is great,” said Jo-Ann. “I get care that I never thought I could get. The people suggest things that I didn’t even know I could do or have.”

VA also provides medical equipment and other supplies. “I get one free pair of shoes from podiatry every year. And the hearing aids. And eyeglasses.” After recent surgery, VA “gave us blood pressure cuffs, the commode, the shower and the walker”—all of which would have cost money under private insurance.

“It is such good care,” she added. “I never expected that we would have such good care.”

Learn how to apply for VA health care.