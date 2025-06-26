RADD Teams Up With FENIX360: Purpose Meets Power
NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two trailblazers in music, advocacy, and digital innovation—RADD (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving) and FENIX360, the artist-first platform—have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership designed to empower artists and save lives.
Every RADD-affiliated artist will receive a FREE, fully customized FENIX360 webapp, enabling them to connect with fans, share music, sell merch, promote gigs, and grow their communities.
In a first-of-its-kind move, every artist app on the FENIX360 platform will now feature a “Join RADD” button, inviting creators worldwide to stand with a mission that uses music to drive social change and prevent impaired driving.
This partnership fuses RADD’s legacy of music-fueled advocacy with FENIX360’s next-gen tech—building a digital ecosystem where artistic expression becomes a force for good.
“FENIX360 and RADD are building the future—where music doesn’t just entertain, it saves lives.”
—Allan Klepfisz, Chairman & CEO, FENIX360
“This is a perfect fit. Our artists now have powerful platforms to inspire, grow, and lead a movement.”
—Erin Meluso, President, RADD
Join the movement. Empower artists. Save lives.
This is the future of music—with purpose.
Join FENIX360 here: https://web.fenix360.com/register?pid=RADD
