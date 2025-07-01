Revving Up for a Great Cause: Prefix Charity 5K & Car Show to Benefit HAVEN of Oakland County

The Prefix 5K Family Fun Run & Car Show Photo: Last year's 1st Annual Prefix 5K Custom Cars, Trucks, Jeeps, 4x4s, and Motorcycles are all welcome to attend!

Big family-friendly event slated for August 1st at Prefix Corporation in Rochester Hills.

It’s about uniting the community, enjoying the Clinton River Trail, and supporting those who need it most.” — Jhan Dolphin, VP Prefix Corporation

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars! On the evening of Friday, August 1st, Prefix Corporation will once again turn its expansive 25-acre Rochester Hills campus into the ultimate summer celebration—all for a great cause. The Second Annual Prefix Charity 5K Fun Run and Car Show rolls in as part of the company’s ongoing C3 Initiative (Compassion, Caring, Community), this year rallying support for HAVEN of Oakland County.

“This is more than a fun run,” says Jhan Dolphin, VP at Prefix. “It’s about uniting the community, enjoying the Clinton River Trail, and supporting those who need it most.” The picturesque trail runs right alongside the Prefix campus, offering the perfect backdrop for a walk, jog, or competitive run.

This year’s event has something for everyone—a scenic 5K, a vibrant car show, live music, a beer tent, swag bags for those who register early, and a mouthwatering lineup of food and ice cream trucks.

All proceeds will support HAVEN, a nationally recognized nonprofit that provides safety, counseling, and advocacy for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault in Oakland County. Special Thanks and Appreciation goes out to the important Sponsors of this event. GTC Specialties, Rose Paving, Step-Up Recruiting, Alro Steel, Cintas, Dawda PLC, Viper Club of Illinois, Community Electric, John Tagle Associates, Nora Braniff on behalf of the ASHLEY Foundation, JM Embroidery, UHY, & Service Pro Door.

About HAVEN: A beacon of hope for the community, HAVEN delivers critical services to help survivors build lives free from violence. Learn more at www.haven-oakland.org.

About Prefix: Since 1979, Prefix Corporation has led the way in cutting-edge concept development, low-volume manufacturing, and themed attraction creation for top names in automotive, defense, and entertainment. Learn more at www.prefix.com.

The Friday evening (August 1) event promises fun, inspiration, and the chance to make a real impact in our community.

Register HERE and be part of something special:

