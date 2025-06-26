Long Beach Councilwoman Suely Saro Elected Board Chair of the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority

Long Beach (CA) Councilwoman Suely Saro elected Board Chair of the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority

The Alameda Corridor plays a critical part in the global supply chain and our region’s transportation infrastructure by accelerating cargo in and out of the ports.” — Suely Saro

LONG BEACH,, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long Beach Councilwoman Suely Saro has been elected Chair of the Governing Board of the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority ( ACTA ) for the 2025-2026 term, her second time in the role. Los Angeles Councilman Tim McOsker will serve as Vice Chair.“It is an honor to once again serve as Chair of ACTA, particularly during a time when, despite facing complex global challenges, the San Pedro Bay Ports remain steadfast in positioning themselves for long-term, sustainable growth,” said Councilwoman Saro. “The Alameda Corridor plays a critical part in the global supply chain and our region’s transportation infrastructure by accelerating cargo in and out of the ports, and I’m committed to ensuring the Corridor continues to meet the demands of goods movement across Southern California and the nation, while always prioritizing the safety, sustainability and health of our community.”Councilwoman Saro has represented Long Beach’s Sixth District since 2020 and is the first Cambodian American elected to City Council. A dedicated advocate for equity, youth empowerment and Asian American representation, her leadership is driven by a lifelong commitment to public service. She has championed labor rights, public health access, and opportunities for young women and immigrant communities. In addition to serving as ACTA’s Chair, Councilwoman Saro holds key roles on several City Council committees, including the Economic Development and Opportunity Committee, the Mobility, Ports, and Infrastructure Committee and the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Committee.ACTA is a joint-powers agency established by the cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach to manage a dedicated freight rail corridor connecting the nation’s busiest port complex to the transcontinental rail network near downtown Los Angeles. The project features a network of bridges, underpasses, and roadway improvements separating freight trains from passenger rail and street traffic – enhancing safety and improving transportation efficiency. The Corridor reduces truck traffic on local freeways, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and easing regional freight congestion.For more about ACTA and how it helps accelerate national goods movement, please check its website for more details.

