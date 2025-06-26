Equal First Aid Announces the Passage of HB549 requiring Texas schools to keep airway clearance devices on every campus

Equal First Aid

On behalf of Equal First Aid, we would like to thank Representative Cody Vasut for introducing and passing this bill with the support of his colleagues” — Toni L'Abbate Executive Director EFA

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equal First Aid , a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring equitable emergency rescue measures for individuals with disabilities, proudly announces the passage of HB549, a groundbreaking bill requiring Texas school districts to keep airway clearance devices on hand at every campus. The legislation mandates that these devices be provided either through donations or grant funding.The bill is named in honor of Westyn Mandrell, an 18-month-old Texan who tragically died of choking in 2022. Westyn’s family has been active advocates for this legislation, donating airway clearance devices to schools and raising awareness about the critical need for accessible emergency response tools.“This law marks a significant step forward in safeguarding our most vulnerable populations,” said a spokesperson for Equal First Aid. “Texas is now the first state to implement such a requirement, ensuring that airway clearance devices are available in every school, including for students in wheelchairs or with other disabilities.”Currently, there is no standardized protocol addressing how to assist individuals in wheelchairs during choking emergencies. “Choking incidents do not discriminate,” emphasized Toni L’Abbate, founder of Equal First Aid. “Our most vulnerable populations experience higher rates of choking, and it’s imperative that emergency protocols and equipment reflect this reality.”L’Abbate also highlighted ongoing legislative efforts, including the Maverick’s Bill, Landon’s Law, and Bowen’s Act, all aimed at expanding access to airway clearance devices and improving emergency response procedures in schools.“Policymakers often see these issues through a partisan lens—blue versus red,” she remarked. “But choking doesn’t discriminate, and protecting all children should be a bipartisan priority.”With the passage of HB549, Texas sets a precedent for proactive emergency preparedness that prioritizes the safety of every student, regardless of physical ability. Equal First Aid remains committed to advocating for legislation and policies that promote equitable rescue capabilities across the nation.Equal First Aid would also like to thank Erin Boren for her advocacy along with Debbie Westyn's Grandmother and the entire Westyn Mandrell Foundation for their support and advocacy.If you would like to contact Equal First Aid and Toni L'Abbate she is reachable via tlabbate@equalfirstaid.com or 631-873-0907Source: Equal First Aid

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.