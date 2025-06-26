Submit Release
MHU selects WCRA as construction project reviewer

The Washington State Department of Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) selected the Washington Community Reinvestment Association (WCRA) to continue its work. MHU solicited proposals for construction review and evaluation in April and selected three finalists. You can review the related RFQQ on our website. The evaluation team collectively gave the most points to the bid submitted by WCRA, the incumbent contractor.

WCRA has overseen construction review and evaluation for MHU in previous funding cycles, acting as a development expert to “support affordable and special needs housing and otherwise assist member financial institutions in meeting the community development needs of their communities,” according to its website. The contract ensures that state dollars fund viable affordable housing properties that house communities for years. Thanks to WCRA and to the other applicants for working on behalf of the affordable housing needs of people in Washington!

