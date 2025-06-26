Affordable housing community: we want to hear from you!

Share your feedback by July 16

At the Washington State Department of Commerce, we pride ourselves in engaging with members of the affordable housing community to ensure fair access to capital project funding.

This community includes current affordable housing developers, future developers, service providers, tenants, neighbors, tribes, advocates, analysts, and all others who support the proliferation of affordable housing opportunities across the state of Washington.

As we prepare to release 2025 notices of funding availability (NOFAs), we want to hear the community’s feedback to answer questions such as:

Which barriers to access are identifiable in the NOFA and prevent applicants from responding to a NOFA?

How can our NOFAs be presented in a way that can increase understanding of application requirements?

What features of the application process could be altered for housing providers to better serve those who are housing insecure?

What affordable housing concerns are not being addressed by our current NOFA requirements?

Any additional feedback that can help current and future affordable housing developers succeed.

You can view current drafts of our 2025 NOFAs on our Box website:

You can deliver feedback directly to the team that administers NOFAs via email at htfapp@commerce.wa.gov.Please submit all feedback by 5:00 P.M. on July 16, 2025.

Pre-Application Workshops

You are also welcome to deliver feedback in our 2025 Pre-Application Workshops, to be held on Zoom. They will be held on:

Questions? Please email htfapp@commerce.wa.gov.