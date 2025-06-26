Product Developers Create Smarter and Safer Way to Tow Tractor Blades and Other Equipment

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenn and Trish Harrop, of Rolla, MO, are the creators of the Little Bull Tractor Tow Hitch Adapter, a user-friendly adapter that changes the way tractor owners and operators handle their towing tasks. The adapter is specially engineered for ease of use, safety, and efficiency; offering a game-changing system for individuals with limited strength or mobility and anyone else looking to save time and effort when moving trailers, log splitters and other implements.The Little Bull adapter features a focus on ergonomic performance and durability that makes it possible to tow quickly and safely without lifting or removing heavy equipment like implements. Users can simply attach the adapter and insert a 2-inch ball mount, and they are ready to tow without any additional back-breaking labor or frustrating downtime.The Little Bull is designed to solve real problems for everyday users, especially those who struggle with the physical demands of traditional towing setups. This product empowers individuals of all abilities to get the job done with less strain, more safety, and greater speed. Key features of the Little Bull include:● Universal Compatibility: receives any standard 2-inch ball mount.● Lightweight and Portable: weighs just 15 lbs. for effortless handling.● Built to Last: constructed from high-grade steel, precision welded, and powder-coated black for long-term durability.● Simple Setup: easily assembled with included hardware and instructions.● Streamlined Workflow: no need to remove heavy 3-pt fixtures or implements, allowing users to get straight to towing and back to work.● Injury Prevention: reduces the physical toll of lifting and manual adjustments.The Little Bull Tractor Tow Hitch Adapter is the smart solution for anyone managing small farms, or trying to make their outdoor tasks easier. It’s perfect for use with rear blades, box blades (with or without formed edges), and more to maximize efficiency while minimizing strain.To learn more about the inventors or to order online, visit mylittlebull.com . Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to distribute this product innovation. Patent pending.

