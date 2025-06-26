Soapy USA Inc Partners with ASL Salerno Healthcare Network to Revolutionize Hand Hygiene Compliance.

Deployment across 11 major hospitals in ED, ICU, NICU, Gynecology and Anesthesiology-OR department

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, Soapy Care, a global leader in automated hand-hygiene monitoring and education, announced a landmark partnership with the Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL) Salerno healthcare network (https://www.aslsalerno.it/).

Under the agreement, Soapy Care and its partner Bemar Italy installed its state-of-the-art hand hygiene compliance and hand washing education systems throughout all 11 major hospitals in the ASL Salerno network, targeting the Emergency Department (ED), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal ICU (NICU), Gynecology wards and Anesthesiology/Operating Room suites.

“With healthcare-associated infections still a critical challenge worldwide, proper hand hygiene remains the single most effective measure to safeguard patients and staff,” said Max Simonovsky, CEO of Soapy Care LTD. “By extending our compliance and education platform across every ASL Salerno facility, we’ll deliver real-time feedback, interactive training, and comprehensive reporting—empowering clinicians to make hand hygiene second nature.”

Broad-Reach Installation

Network-wide rollout in all 11 ASL Salerno hospitals, from coastal community sites to specialty referral centers

High-risk zones prioritized: ED, ICU, NICU, Gynecology, and Anesthesiology-OR departments

Key Use Cases

1. Compliance Monitoring – Computer vision and badge-based tracking ensure every hand-rub event is recorded and analyzed in real time while the user is next to the hand-washing devices.

2. Educational Modules – On-demand video and gamified training reinforce WHO-aligned techniques, accessible at each workstation.

3. Instant quality feedback - immediate quality measurement for each hand washing cycle with personal feedback for every user.

4. Actionable Analytics – Dashboards provide unit- and individual-level insights, driving continuous improvement and accreditation readiness. Aligned with regulatory requirements and global standards for proper hand hygiene in healthcare facilities.



About Soapy USA Inc

Founded in 2018, Soapy Care develops innovative hand-hygiene solutions that blend sensor-driven monitoring with immersive training. Its platform is used in hospitals and clinics across North America, Europe, and Asia to drive measurable reductions in healthcare-associated infections.

About ASL Salerno

The Azienda Sanitaria Locale Salerno is the regional public health authority serving over 1 million residents in the Province of Salerno. Its network of 11 hospitals offers emergency care, specialty surgery, pediatrics, women’s health, and critical-care services.

