Governor Kathy Hochul today joined millions of New York students, teachers, and parents to celebrate the last day of public school statewide, marking the end of digital distractions in our schools. When the 2025-2026 school year begins this fall, New York will become the largest state in the nation to restrict smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices throughout the entire school day – from bell to bell. Education leaders and advocates also marked this “end of an era” to applaud New York’s shift to distraction-free learning and highlight its benefits for students’ academic performance and mental health.

“I’ll never stop working to deliver the best results for our kids – and that’s why the era of smartphone distractions in New York schools ends today,” Governor Hochul said. “My team is working with key stakeholders across the state to ensure school districts finalize and publish their distraction-free policy by the August 1 deadline. When students return this fall, New York’s distraction-free schools will deliver the best possible learning environments – and they’ll help give our kids their childhood back.”

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton said, “I am proud to work with Governor Hochul and partners in New York to usher in distraction-free schools. This bold new law will foster learning and healthy development for students in the state and help set the standard for states across the country.”

New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person said, “Bell-to-bell distraction-free schools aren’t a theory; they’re already working in districts across New York. With phones out of sight and minds fully in the moment, we’ve seen students’ joy, focus and friendships return. Now it’s time to scale it statewide. NYSUT is proud to stand with Governor Hochul in making distraction-free learning the law, and we’re ready to help school communities learn from each other and share what’s working so that every district is ready this fall. Our kids deserve nothing less.”

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said, “Now more than ever, it is imperative that we provide students with the opportunity to be in a distraction-free environment throughout their school day. The new bell to bell cellphone ban will help protect our students from the damaging effects that excessive use of cellphones can cause. We look forward to working with the Governor and the DOE to ensure that this policy is implemented as effectively and efficiently as possible for our school communities across New York City.”

New York State Council of School Superintendents Executive Director Charles Dedrick said, “Like Governor Hochul, superintendents across New York have recognized the harm that excessive and inappropriate internet use can cause in student learning and well-being. Many had already led local work to put sound smartphone policies in place for their schools. Now all superintendents are working with local partners to revise those existing policies or develop new ones as needed to satisfy the new law. Superintendents take an oath to uphold state laws and they will ensure that their schools have the required policies in place in time for the start of classes in September.”

New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Robert S. Schneider said, “School boards take seriously the importance of reducing classroom distractions and identifying ways to support students’ responses to mental health challenges stemming from social media use and other pressures. Prior to enactment of this new law, school boards across the state have developed and strengthened policies related to student use of cell phones and internet-connected devices. This summer, school boards are reengaging in that previous work with local stakeholders in order to ensure that policies comply with this new statewide requirement in time for the new school year in September.”

New York State Parent Teacher Association President Patty Frazier said, “We are excited to see distraction-free classrooms in September. Putting the focus back on learning and collaboration is critical, as we Measure our Mission for Every Child!”

New York State Parent Teacher Association Executive Director and Parent of a High School Student Kyle Belokpitsky said, “This is an important moment in education. We know these first months may be a struggle – for students and families (and this mom gets that) – but in the end, our children will reap the benefits of a distraction-free learning environment. We know together, we will continue to support ALL children and make every child’s potential a reality. We are excited for these possibilities.”

Common Sense Media Founder and CEO James P. Steyer said, “Common Sense Media is excited to help families and schools prepare for phone-free learning, fewer distractions mean better learning. We support the governor's new cell-phone policy because we know that minimizing distractions means maximizing learning. This summer, we encourage parents to talk with their kids about these changes so we can all spend less time on screens and more time focused on what matters most."

NYU Stern Social Psychologist and Author of The Anxious Generation Jonathan Haidt said, “We now have very strong evidence that smartphones are harming kids’ ability to learn, focus, sleep, and connect. New York’s bell-to-bell policy ensures students get a full, uninterrupted school day to engage, play, and grow without constant digital distractions. I am so grateful to Governor Hochul for enacting model legislation, which will improve education for all of New York's children, including my own."

#HalfTheStory Founder and Executive Director Larissa May said, “We hear from teens daily that they need screen-free spaces—both inside and outside the classroom. Encouraging emotional and social intelligence means creating social spaces for teens too: screen-free proms, screen-free recesses, and opportunities to unplug and plug into play. New York is leading the charge in creating a real and lasting solution to the digital health crisis facing our younger generations, and we're excited to support the Governor's work with education and systems that support student wellbeing and digital citizenship.”

After being signed by Governor Hochul last month, New York State’s distraction-free school law will be in effect for the 2025-26 School Year. It applies to all schools statewide in public school districts, as well as charter schools and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

Under this law, all school districts must publish their distraction-free policy by August 1, so it is visible to the district’s community of students, parents and other key stakeholders.

New York State’s Distraction-Free Schools Law:

Prohibits unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day (from “bell to bell”), including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods

Allows schools to develop their own plans for storing smartphones during the day — giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students

Secures $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free

Requires schools to give parents a way to contact their kids during the day when necessary

Requires teachers, parents and students to be consulted in developing the local policy

Prevents inequitable discipline

Governor Hochul’s policy clarifies that students will have authorized access to simple cellphones without internet capability, as well as internet-enabled devices officially provided by their school for classroom instruction, such as laptops or tablets used as part of lesson plans.

Additionally, the Governor’s policy includes several exemptions to smartphone restrictions, including for students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition, where required by a student's Individualized Education Program (IEP), for academic purposes, or for other legitimate purposes, such as translation, family caregiving and emergencies.

Governor Hochul pursued this initiative after engaging in a statewide listening tour with teachers, parents, and students. Her report “More Learning, Less Scrolling: Creating Distraction-Free Schools” underscores the following:

Smartphones distract students and inhibit learning and creativity

Phone-free environments do not compromise student safety

Phone-free environments support the mental health of students and teachers

Open communication and direct guidance for all stakeholders is key for successful implementation

Schools must address any parent concerns about staying in contact with their children during the day

An effective distraction-free policy must focus on the entire school day, rather than solely on time in the classroom

Schools can strengthen their distraction-free environment by connecting more students with in-person engagement like clubs, sports, arts and other programming

With this new law, Governor Hochul is leading a national movement to restore focus, connection and well-being in the classroom. By prioritizing distraction-free learning, New York is providing students with the environment they need to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.