$100M Transformation of Albany International Airport Continues

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of three major milestones at Albany International Airport’s comprehensive, $100 million project to transform the facility into one of the premier airport destinations in Upstate New York. The ongoing modernization efforts, funded in part through the Governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, represent a significant investment in enhancing the passenger experience and strengthening the Capital Region’s economic vitality. The completed work includes a state-of-the-art business center, a new children’s play area, and a family-friendly multi-sensory room that will create a smoother, more enjoyable journey for travelers from across the globe.

“The completion of these milestones marks a transformative moment for Albany International Airport and the entire Capital Region, demonstrating our collective commitment to creating world-class facilities that welcome travelers, support families and reflect the innovation and progress that defines New York,” Governor Hochul said. “This is just the beginning of our ambitious vision to modernize this critical Capital Region gateway, and it doesn’t stop here. We are making critical investments to significantly enhance facilities across upstate New York, providing travelers with an unrivaled 21st century travel experience.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Today’s milestone at Albany International Airport highlights the importance of Governor Hochul’s strategic investment in upstate infrastructure, providing immediate benefits to travelers while laying the foundation for continued enhancements at the Airport. Here and across the state, the Governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is enhancing the passenger experience and lifting regional and statewide economies to new heights.”

The new, state-of-the-art business center is equipped with a conference room, open meeting areas, a reception desk and focus rooms for phone calls and working in private.

In addition, the airport’s new children’s play area - the Adirondack Imaginarium - celebrates the natural and cultural beauty of New York’s North Country and the Adirondacks. Developed in partnership with the Wild Center in Tupper Lake, the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center in Onchiota, and artist Gracelee Lawrence, the space combines hands-on play, art, and education in a welcoming setting for families. Highlights include smaller-scale recreations of popular exhibits from the Wild Center, such as an Eagle’s Nest play structure and an interactive floor game that lets children experience a “year in the life” of a bald eagle. A large panoramic photograph shows the exact view of the Adirondacks as seen from the original Wild Center’s tree canopy walk, bringing a sense of the region’s landscape indoors. On the opposite wall, a vibrant mural by artist David Fadden depicts scenes from nature, including trees, mountains, lakes, and wildlife. The scenery is accompanied by a video of Fadden reciting the traditional Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Thanksgiving Address, a message of gratitude that honors the interconnectedness of all living things.

The centerpiece sculpture, Apple of Your Eye by Gracelee Lawrence, adds a modern artistic element inspired by natural forms, blending color, light, and movement in a way that invites imagination and curiosity. Lawrence, a faculty member at the University at Albany, brings a local voice to this space that celebrates creativity and connection.

Adjacent to the play area, the new Sensory Room provides a quiet, calming environment designed to support travelers with sensory processing differences. The space features gentle lighting, tactile materials, and soothing activities to help individuals and families relax and reset before or after a flight.

The transformation of Albany International Airport is largely supported by a $60 million award from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition administered by the New York State Department of Transportation. This competitive program promotes investment in upstate commercial airports to meet the demands of modern air travel. Albany International Airport was one of nine upstate airports to receive funding from the competition, alongside Greater Binghamton Airport, Watertown International Airport, Saratoga County Airport, Syracuse Hancock International, Sullivan County Airport, Ogdensburg International Airport, Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, and Adirondack Regional Airport.

The Albany International transformation will continue through approximately the beginning of 2027. Work has begun to upgrade the ticketing area, including new lighting and ticket counters as well as a modernized car rental area. Departure hall upgrades are underway which will more than double the size of the TSA queuing area and add a new security checkpoint lane. New retail space is being added. Construction of a new elevator, and direct connection from the North Garage is well underway. The departure hall makeover will also include new and upgraded escalators, administrative offices, information desk, sheriff’s counters and external canopies along with additional visually stunning and practical exterior improvements.

The $100 million project is progressing with $60 million from the Governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, $37 million under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, and $3 million from the Albany County Airport Authority. With this funding, the airport is also renovating Concourse A. Two new jet bridge-equipped gates have replaced outdated infrastructure, providing an efficient, weather-protected boarding experience that aligns with today’s passenger expectations. The renovation includes all-new seating with integrated power outlets, dedicated space for a future concessions vendor, and upgraded lighting with energy-efficient infrastructure. Future construction, slated for completion next year, will bring renovations to gates A3 through A6, improved restrooms, upgraded mechanical systems and additional passenger amenities, all designed to modernize the concourse, enhance the customer experience, and support Albany International’s continued growth.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Albany International Airport is a gateway for travel, tourism and commerce in the Capital Region, and the construction of the new, expanded terminal will improve travelers’ experiences. I was proud to secure nearly $40 million in federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan to get plans for these new facilities off the ground. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use ensuring the Capital Region has the infrastructure it needs to reach new heights.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Albany International Airport is a vital gateway for commerce and tourism, and travelers deserve a world-class experience when passing through our state’s capital. These critical upgrades are part of our broader effort to modernize airports across New York, improving comfort, efficiency, and accessibility for all travelers. I’m proud to have delivered the federal funding that is making transformations like this possible, and I’ll keep fighting to strengthen infrastructure in the Capital Region and across our state.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’m proud to celebrate these transformative upgrades at Albany International Airport which show how federal investments can deliver real benefits for our Capital Region and beyond. Thanks to funding I was proud to support through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, travelers to and from our Capital Region will enjoy a more modern, comfortable, and accessible experience every time they fly into or out of our community. Projects like this not only enhance convenience and safety for passengers, but also strengthen our region’s economy and position Albany as a true gateway to Upstate New York and the world.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "The Albany International Airport is one of the Capital Region's premier transportation hubs, ferrying more than 100,000 of our neighbors, workers, and visitors alike to their destinations each month. After years, our airport is finally getting the modernization and upgrades it desperately needs to help it remain welcoming, state-of-the-art, and safe for all of us who use it. I'm thrilled to see the first of three phases now complete, with a brand-new business center, children's play area, and multi-sensory room that will enhance traveling for thousands of passengers, especially autistic New Yorkers and those who may be living with a disability. With wheels down on this phase of the project, I know Capital Region residents are anxious to see lift off and progress begin on the next. Thank you to Governor Hochul for continuing to recognize the importance of investing in our Capital Region and 21st century, modern transportation infrastructure for all New Yorkers."

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, "Thank you Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Transportation for this investment in the Albany International Airport through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. These new amenities are designed to improve the customer experience and are thoughtful additions that keep in mind the needs of the consumers while highlighting the beauty of our Adirondack region. I will continue to work with the Albany County Airport Authority and our partners to grow and develop the Albany International Airport into a best in class airport."

Assemblymember Phil Steck said, “The transformation taking place at Albany International Airport is something the entire Capital Region can take great pride in. These improvements not only enhance the experience for residents traveling through our airport, but also make an incredible first impression on visitors to our region. The leadership at the airport has done a remarkable job bringing this vision to life and skillfully managing the major construction projects under way, efforts I have been proud to support since their inception.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “I’m thrilled by the completion of these three major projects from the $100 million investment made into Albany International Airport. The new business center, children’s play area, and multi-sensory room all create a more enjoyable, inclusive experience for a wide range of travelers, families, businesspeople, children and adults with sensory difficulties, and more. Having accessible, comfortable spaces helps to create an enhanced travel experience for residents and visitors who pass through. These exciting improvements will draw more travelers to Albany International, benefitting our community and boosting our local economy.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “It’s a proud moment as we celebrate the latest improvements at the Albany International Airport. This progress wouldn’t be possible without the State’s partnership and Governor Hochul’s continued investment in our community. Together, we’re building infrastructure that will strengthen our economy, attract new opportunities, and make Albany County an even better place to live, work, and visit.”

Albany County Airport Authority Chair Sam Fresina said, “Albany International Airport is proud to open these new spaces that reflect our commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive, and accessible environment for all travelers. The new Children’s Play Area and Sensory Room are designed to create a more comfortable and engaging experience for families, including children and adults with a wide range of sensory needs. At the same time, our new Business Center reflects our commitment to serving a growing community of business travelers who continue to fly in and out of ALB in increasing numbers. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez, and State leaders for their leadership and support in making these improvements a reality for the Capital Region.”

