New All Things Judicial Podcast Explores Courthouse Weddings and Witnesses a Real Ceremony with Spanish-Speaking Couple

The latest episode of All Things Judicial–Beyond the Bench, shines a spotlight on the civil wedding ceremonies conducted by North Carolina magistrates. Titled “Where Love Meets Law: Magistrate Weddings in North Carolina,” this episode offers both a behind-the-scenes look at the process of getting married at a courthouse and a touching glimpse into a real wedding held at the Wake County Justice Center.

In the first segment, host Chris Mears interviews Wake County Chief Magistrate Christopher Graves, who shares insight into the role magistrates play in officiating weddings. Magistrate Graves walks listeners through a general understanding of the process that couples can expect, and shares his personal experience officiating weddings at the courthouse.

"Wedding ceremonies present an excellent opportunity for magistrates to show-off their public service skills," said Graves on the podcast. "In Wake County, we take pride in doing everything possible to give the couple the very best experience on their special day."

The episode's second segment transports listeners to the Wake County Justice Center, where the podcast team captures audio from a real wedding between Javier and Marielis, a couple who are native Spanish speakers. With assistance from an interpreter, the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony that reflected both the dignity of the occasion and the importance of cultural and linguistic inclusion in the courts. Host Chris Mears also had the privilege of serving as a legal witness to the ceremony.

