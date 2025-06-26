The BookFest Adventure® Announces Strategic Alignments with Top Literary Conferences

Author Nation 2024 with Kevin Smith on stage – Horeshoe Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, Nevada – Photo by Arpit Mehta Reader Nation Logo Kaua‘i Writers Conference Logo WriterCon Logo The BookFest Adventure

New partnerships connect the virtual power of The BookFest with leading in-person events to strengthen the reader-writer community nationwide.

Today’s technology gives readers and writers countless ways to connect.” — Suze Solari, Founder and CEO of Author Nation and Reader Nation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BookFest Adventure, the recognized name in virtual literary events for readers and writers, announces its alignments with three of the most esteemed in-person literary conferences in the United States: Author Nation and Reader Nation, Kaua‘i Writers Conference, and WriterCon. These collaborations bridge the virtual and in-real life worlds of literary events, providing attendees of each with opportunities to engage, learn, and grow through shared resources, special offers, and exclusive experiences.Author Nation and Reader NationSet against the vibrant backdrop of Las Vegas, NV, Author Nation is a four-day conference and the world’s largest gathering of indie authors and publishing professionals. Author James Patterson is set to be the event’s keynote speaker. Designed to champion author success at every level, Author Nation brings together bestselling writers, emerging voices, and industry experts for immersive workshops, insightful panels, networking, and inspiration. It’s more than a conference—it’s known as a thriving professional community built to elevate and celebrate the author journey.Directly following the conference, Reader Nation invites booklovers to a one-of-a-kind, multi-genre book signing event that connects over 200 indie authors with fans. Featuring DIY bookmark stations, personalized book recs, and face-to-face moments with authors, Reader Nation transforms reading into an immersive experience. This is where community, connection, and the magic of storytelling come alive.Suze Solari, Founder and CEO of Author Nation and Reader Nation, says, “Today’s technology gives readers and writers countless ways to connect. Aligning with The BookFest makes those connections even more dynamic and meaningful. We’re thrilled about what’s ahead and how our communities will grow together.”Details and tickets: Author Nation's website Kaua‘i Writers ConferenceTaking place at the Royal Sonesta Kaua‘i Resort on Kalapaki Bay in Līhuʻe, Hawai‘i, the Kaua‘i Writers Conference runs from November 10–16, 2025. Four days of Master Classes (November 10–13) precede the main conference (November 14–16), bringing together bestselling authors, top literary agents, and publishing professionals for a week of inspiration and immersion.Attendees receive close personal guidance in small group sessions across fiction, nonfiction, memoir, poetry, screenwriting, and more. Acclaimed faculty members for 2025 include bestselling authors Curtis Sittenfeld, Meg Wolitzer, Ali Hazelwood, Jeanine Cummins, and Christina Baker Kline, among many others. One-on-one meetings with literary agents and publishing experts make the experience both personally and professionally rewarding.David Katz, Director of the Kaua‘i Writers Conference, says, “Black Château’s involvement through The BookFest was a tremendous success last year. We’re excited to continue building on that momentum with more collaborations in 2025.”More information: Kaua‘i Writers Conference's website WriterConWriterCon 2025 takes place August 29–September 1, 2025, at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, OK. With its 2025 theme, “Timeless Tales,” the conference brings together more than 100 sessions and five to six concurrent tracks each day. Writers of all backgrounds—from aspiring authors to seasoned professionals—will find an immersive experience designed to improve craft, expand industry knowledge, and spark lasting connections.Attendees can take advantage of pitch sessions (at no extra charge), private consultations, manuscript reviews, and Monday Master Classes. Additional highlights include a free buffet lunch on Friday, engaging contests, and a vibrant community of creatives. Featured guests include journalist and fiction writer Laurie L. Dove, fantasy author and screenwriter Nova McBee, inspirational speaker and humorist Tommy Woodard of The Skit Guys, and Janene MacIvor, Editor at HarperCollins.William Bernhardt, Director and Founder of WriterCon, says, “People often say writing is ‘the loneliest profession’—but it doesn’t have to be. That’s why our continued collaboration with Black Château and The BookFest is such a winning combination—not just for our organizations, but for the entire writing community.”Learn more and register: WriterCon's website Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “We believe in bringing the literary community together in every way possible—virtually and in person. These events are destinations for writers and readers, and our shared missions naturally align. Together, we create stronger connections and amplify voices across the country both in-person and virtually.”The BookFest is known for offering a global community for readers and writers. It is a biannual virtual event, always free to attend, and features an array of programming that fosters meaningful conversations. This expanded collaboration with three premier in-person events further solidifies The BookFest’s role as a vital connector in the publishing world.The next BookFest is October 25th and 26th, 2025. Home of The BookFest Awards, authors and industry professionals are invited to submit their books for consideration this season. The deadline for entry is September 16th, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.Special discounts and offers for all three in-person events are available to the BookFest community. BookFesters are encouraged to watch their inbox for these exclusive opportunities. Plus, after each BookFest, a Virtual Gift Bag is delivered—filled with downloadable offers and free gifts from these in-person events and other BookFest supporters. People are encouraged to sign up on the website to become a BookFester.About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest Adventure is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

