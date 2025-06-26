Patelco Credit Union, Genesys Works Celebrate Student Workforce Partnership

Third year of intern program offered job training, financial literacy for Bay Area students

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union and Genesys Works Bay Area (GWBA) announced today the successful completion of their third annual internship program designed to prepare Bay Area high school students for the workplace and impart critical financial education. Students and mentors joined Patelco and GWBA leaders for a celebration at Patelco’s Dublin headquarters earlier this month.The ongoing partnership matches Patelco’s student internship program with GWBA’s workforce development initiatives to provide pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities. Through year-long paid internships and targeted development workshops, Patelco equips young professionals with financial literacy, career confidence and a strong foundation for lasting success.“We’re so pleased with our successful partnership with GWBA for youth financial literacy and workforce preparedness,” said Melissa Morgan, Chief Delivery Officer for Patelco and a lead architect of the community partnership. “Just as these young people are preparing to go out into the world, this program provides a solid financial understanding, paired with workplace experience and interpersonal skills that will help them on their post-high school journey, wherever it takes them.”The Genesys Works national program emphasizes real-world work experiences and regular interaction with workforce development coaches to help students explore and prepare for the professional world. Each year the organization partners with 245 corporate participants to offer over 2,000 internship opportunities nationwide. In the Bay Area, more than 775 students have participated in the program since launching in 2013.“Our partnership with Patelco has proven extremely valuable for our youth in building essential skills and confidence as they prepare to make their way in the world,” said Mary Ingram, corporate partnerships manager for GWBA. “This year’s intern class shared that this experience helped them to grow their financial skills, sharpen their professional abilities, and better prepare for the future.”GWBA interns at Patelco work 20 hours per week building their skills in technology, customer service, and banking processes in addition to their normal classwork in their senior year of high school. This year’s class participated in a three-month youth financial and professional skills workshop series featuring in-branch job shadowing, a financial concepts and money management workshop, and resume development and practice interviews with real recruiters in a professional setting.Patelco has partnered with GWBA since 2021, preparing more than two dozen students for their future education and careers and for financial success. This year’s participants join the more than 50 Bay Area students supported by the program.The nonprofit has a significant success rate in helping students achieve post-graduation goals. Nationally, Genesys Works alumni are 2.5 times more likely than their peers to receive a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree within six years. In the Bay Area, 82% of alumni are first-generation college students, and 85% enroll in college after completing their year-long internship. In comparison, 54 percent of low-income students enroll in college statewide within 12 months of graduation, according to data released in April from the Public Policy Institute of California.GWBA’s intern class for the 2025-2026 academic year will begin training this month and receive placements at a “Draft Day” event in August, with formal internships beginning in September. Several internships will be at Patelco headquarters and its credit union branches. Patelco plans to expand the financial workshop series to the entire GWBA intern class during their summer training on July 30.About Patelco Credit UnionPatelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership. With more than $9 billion in assets, Patelco empowers its 500,000 members to live their best financial lives by offering personalized solutions, advice and expertise. The company was founded in 1936 with $500 by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company employees and is based in Dublin, Ca. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/ About Genesys WorksGenesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long corporate internships, college and career coaching, and long-term alumni support to move individuals out of economic inequality and into professional careers. Founded in 2002, Genesys Works now serves thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington's National Capital Region, and New York City. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.