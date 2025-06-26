Federal Reserve Board publishes agenda for its conference on July 22 on large bank capital requirements

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday published the agenda for its conference on July 22 on large bank capital requirements. The conference will bring together a range of perspectives, including academics, practitioners, and market participants to discuss the key pillars of the regulatory capital framework.

"The conference will allow for expert discussions on whether capital requirements are operating as intended and the interconnections between different requirements," said Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle W. Bowman. "I look forward to hearing from a broad range of perspectives as we look to the future of capital framework reforms."

The conference will feature panel discussions on several capital requirements, including the Basel III endgame rules; the stress testing framework; the capital surcharge for the largest banks; and leverage requirements. The Integrated Review of the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference will take place at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., and will be livestreamed for the public.

