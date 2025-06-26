Introducing Derma Dream by Rachel McArthur: A New Era of Trauma-Informed Skincare and Whole-Body Healing

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry often focused on surface-level solutions, Rachel McArthur is redefining skincare with the launch of Derma Dream , a revolutionary wellness-forward skincare studio rooted in the belief that true healing begins from within.Founded by nationally recognized esthetician and trauma-informed bodyworker Rachel McArthur, Derma Dream offers a groundbreaking, science-backed approach to skincare that integrates over two decades of expertise in massage therapy, holistic health education, and medical-grade esthetics. The studio’s signature offering? A deeply personalized experience that acknowledges and addresses the intersection of skin health, nervous system regulation, and unresolved trauma for clients from California to Tennessee.“Our skin tells the story of what our body has survived,” says McArthur, who is no stranger to this truth. Born with a cleft lip and having endured complex spinal surgeries and a traumatic brain injury, Rachel brings a deeply personal and compassionate understanding to her work. Her journey from patient to practitioner is what fuels Derma Dream’s mission: to support clients in healing both the skin and the self through somatic practices, intuitive touch, breathwork, and compassionate education.Derma Dream isn’t just a skincare studio; it’s a sanctuary - a place where clients from coast to coast are seen, held, and empowered. Services range from advanced facial treatments to body-based therapies that bridge the gap between wellness and aesthetics. Each session is rooted in trauma-informed care, creating safe, attuned space for those navigating physical, emotional, or medical adversity.Rachel’s expertise is highly sought after by both clients and industry professionals alike. She is a member of ABMP, ASCP, IAHP, AHSCP and NCBTMB, a frequent speaker, educator, and soon-to-be author of a much-anticipated book exploring the trauma-skin connection. With a loyal following and collaborations spanning both medical and spa communities, she’s quickly becoming a leading voice in the movement toward trauma-informed beauty.“Your skin isn’t separate from your story,” McArthur emphasizes. “When we tend to the nervous system, we begin to see the glow return to the skin and to the spirit.”For media inquiries, partnerships, or booking, please visit www.dermadreamskin.com or follow Rachel on Instagram at @dermadream About Derma Dream by Rachel McArthur:Derma Dream is a revolutionary skincare and wellness studio founded by nationally recognized esthetician and trauma-informed bodyworker Rachel McArthur. Bridging clinical skincare, somatic healing, and nervous system regulation, Derma Dream offers a pioneering trauma-informed approach to whole-body skin health. With over two decades of experience in massage therapy, holistic health, and advanced esthetics, Rachel leads a movement that acknowledges the profound connection between skin and story. From California to Tennessee, Derma Dream provides a sanctuary where clients are seen, supported, and empowered to heal from the inside out. With a loyal coast-to-coast clientele, collaborations across spa and medical sectors, and a forthcoming book exploring the trauma-skin connection, Rachel McArthur is redefining beauty as an act of resilience and reclamation. Learn more at http://www.dermadreamskin.com or follow @dermadream.

