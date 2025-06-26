Explore these 8 unique MDC areas in southeast Missouri this summer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – This summer, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites nature lovers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts to explore the stunning beauty and biodiversity of southeast Missouri. From swamps and shut-ins to bluffs and bottomlands, the region is home to some of the most unique conservation and natural areas in the state.

“These areas showcase the incredible variety of landscapes and habitats that make southeast Missouri so special,” said Bridget Jackson, MDC regional recreational use specialist. “Whether you’re into hiking, birding, paddling, or just looking for a peaceful place to connect with nature, there’s something here for everyone.”

Here are MDC’s eight recommended conservation and natural areas to visit in southeast Missouri this summer:

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge / Duck Creek Conservation Area (Stoddard/Bollinger/Wayne Counties)

A vast wetland complex with exceptional birdwatching, fishing, and opportunities to see wildlife including waterfowl, deer, and bald eagles.

Buford Mountain Conservation Area (Iron County)

A remote and rugged area with steep climbs and panoramic views, perfect for hikers looking for a challenge and solitude.

Hickory Canyons Natural Area (Ste. Genevieve County)

Features towering sandstone cliffs, narrow box canyons, and a unique mesic forest habitat. A cool and shady summer hiking destination.

Allred Lake Natural Area (Butler County)

A bald cypress swamp with an elevated boardwalk that lets visitors explore this rare habitat without getting wet. Great for wildlife photography.

Millstream Gardens Conservation Area (Madison County)

Famous for its stretch of whitewater on the St. Francis River and stunning wildflower displays in late summer.

Little Black Conservation Area (Ripley County)

A quiet destination with the pristine waters of the Little Black River. A great spot for paddling, fishing, and primitive camping.

University Forest Conservation Area (Butler and Wayne Counties)

This area gives a taste of the Ozarks with its oak hickory and short leaf pine forest. It features a 7.8-mile loop trail that is open to hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

Royal Gorge Natural Area Trail (Iron County)

This area contains an outstanding example of an igneous shut-ins geologic feature along Big Creek along with igneous glades and stunted old-growth trees.

“Before heading out, visitors should plan, bring plenty of water, and check for area-specific rules and weather conditions,” said Jackson. “Many of these areas have limited cell service and rugged terrain, so preparation is key. You should also let someone know where you’re going and your estimated return time.”

To learn more about each area, including maps, regulations, and seasonal highlights, visit mdc.mo.gov or use the free MO Outdoors mobile app.