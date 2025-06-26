D-Central Technologies Launches Modern Minibit: Revolutionary 2.2 TH/s Overclocked Bitaxe Breaks Performance Barriers

Overclocked Bitaxe Gamma AxeOS Screen Showing 2.2TH/s The Modern Minibit powered by Bitaxe Gamma The Minibit with D-Central's Bitaxe Modern Heatsink

Advanced Thermal Management Enables Unprecedented Solo Mining Performance

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Central Technologies, a leading innovator in open-source Bitcoin mining hardware, today announced the launch of the Modern Minibit powered by Bitaxe Gamma, a groundbreaking overclocked Bitcoin mining solution achieving unprecedented 2.2 TH/s performance through innovative thermal management. This announcement marks a significant leap forward in desktop mining technology, delivering enterprise-level hashrate in a compact form factor that revolutionizes home Bitcoin mining capabilities.The Modern Minibit Gamma represents a complete reimagining of D-Central's successful Minibit series, featuring a fully refreshed case design engineered specifically for extreme Bitaxe overclocking applications. By combining the proven BM1370 ASIC chip from the Bitaxe Gamma with D-Central's Modern Bitaxe Heatsink and advanced 60mm cooling fan technology, the Modern Minibit consistently achieves hashrates exceeding 2.2 TH/s—nearly doubling standard Bitaxe performance.Industry testing demonstrates that conventional Bitaxe Gamma units typically operate at 1.2 TH/s under stock conditions with 15 J/TH efficiency. D-Central's thermal engineering breakthrough enables sustained operation at extreme overclocking frequencies, achieving performance levels previously considered impossible for single-chip Bitcoin miners using the SHA-256 algorithm."The Modern Minibit represents our most ambitious engineering project to date," explained Jonathan Bertrand, CEO of D-Central Technologies. "By completely redesigning our thermal management approach, we've achieved performance levels that push the boundaries of Bitaxe solo mining applications."The centerpiece of the Modern Minibit's performance advantage lies in D-Central's Modern Bitaxe Heatsink, specifically engineered for extreme overclocking applications. This advanced cooling solution features optimized fin geometry, enhanced thermal conductivity materials, and precision-machined mounting interfaces that maximize heat dissipation from the BM1370 ASIC chip while addressing critical voltage regulator thermal management.The integrated 60mm cooling fan provides significantly increased airflow compared to standard 40mm solutions, enabling stable operation at overclocked frequencies that would cause thermal throttling in conventional designs. This cooling architecture maintains optimal ASIC temperatures below 65°C even during sustained high-performance operation, ensuring consistent hashrate delivery and extended hardware longevity—crucial factors for successful Bitaxe overclocking.Advanced thermal interface materials work in conjunction with the Modern Bitaxe Heatsink to achieve temperature reductions of up to 10°C compared to stock cooling solutions. This thermal headroom enables stable operation at frequencies approaching 1000 MHz while maintaining energy efficiency characteristics that make home Bitcoin mining attractive.Beyond the fully assembled Modern Minibit, D-Central addresses the growing community of Bitaxe overclocking enthusiasts with a complete upgrade ecosystem. The company offers individual components sold separately, including the Bitaxe Modern Heatsink , Modern Minibit Case for Bitaxe , and compatible 60mm cooling fans, enabling existing Bitaxe owners to transform their Ultra, Supra, and Gamma models into high-performance mining rigs.The complete ecosystem includes the original Minibit powered by Bitaxe for standard operations, the advanced Bitaxe Modern Heatsink specifically designed for extreme overclocking applications, and the Minibit Case for Bitaxe featuring enhanced ventilation and structural improvements. This modular approach reflects D-Central's commitment to the open-source philosophy that drives the Bitaxe community and Open Source Miners United, providing enthusiasts with professional-grade components for DIY overclocking projects while maintaining compatibility with existing hardware configurations.The launch responds to increasing demand from the overclocking community for solutions that push single-chip miners beyond conventional performance limitations. Online forums have documented numerous attempts to achieve 2 TH/s performance through custom cooling solutions, with D-Central's engineering team systematically addressing thermal and mechanical challenges that prevent stable extreme overclocking.Community testing has validated that proper thermal management is the critical factor limiting overclocking potential in Bitaxe devices. While enthusiasts have achieved short-term hashrate spikes approaching 1.5 TH/s using experimental cooling methods, sustained operation at extreme frequencies requires purpose-designed cooling architecture addressing ASIC temperature, MOSFET thermal management, and overall system stability.The Modern Minibit achieves breakthrough performance through precise coordination of thermal, electrical, and mechanical engineering optimized for the BM1370 ASIC chip architecture. The advanced cooling system enables elevated operating frequencies while maintaining stable core voltages, supported by enhanced power delivery capabilities that prevent voltage fluctuations commonly limiting overclocking attempts.Performance testing demonstrates consistent operation above 1.8 TH/s under standard conditions, with peak performance exceeding 2 TH/s when environmental conditions and power delivery optimize for maximum capability. This represents a solid increase over stock Bitaxe Gamma performance while maintaining power consumption levels suitable for home deployment.The overclocking ecosystem extends beyond hardware to include comprehensive documentation and safety guidelines enabling enthusiasts to achieve maximum performance while protecting mining hardware investments. Integration with AxeOS firmware allows precise frequency and voltage control through web-based interfaces.The Modern Minibit is available immediately through D-Central's global distribution network, with individual upgrade components shipping concurrently to serve the existing Bitaxe user base. The company reports strong interest from both new customers seeking maximum Bitcoin mining performance and existing Bitaxe owners planning thermal upgrades.D-Central continues its commitment to the Open Source Miners United community through ongoing development support, technical documentation sharing, and collaboration on future overclocking innovations that advance desktop mining technology. The complete product lineup includes the Minibit powered by Bitaxe, Bitaxe Modern Heatsink, and Minibit Case for Bitaxe, all available as separate components for custom overclocking builds.About D-Central TechnologiesD-Central Technologies leads innovation in open-source Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturing, specializing in high-performance solutions that push the boundaries of desktop mining capabilities and Bitaxe overclocking technology. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company combines advanced thermal engineering with open-source collaboration to deliver breakthrough mining technologies supporting Bitcoin's decentralized vision.

