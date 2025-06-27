Dr. Dennis A. DiGiacomo Recognized by NJ Top Docs for 2025

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dennis A. DiGiacomo, MD for 2025.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a distinguished career spanning more than 45 years, Dr. DiGiacomo continues to set the standard for excellence in internal medicine. Since earning his medical degree in 1978 and achieving Board Certification in Internal Medicine in 1982, Dr. DiGiacomo has remained steadfast in his commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care to generations of patients.Recognized for his deep clinical knowledge and unwavering dedication, Dr. DiGiacomo specializes in the diagnosis and management of a broad spectrum of conditions, including asthma, COPD, hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, pneumonia, influenza, osteoarthritis, and herniated lumbar discs. His patient-first philosophy emphasizes not only treating illness but also promoting long-term health and wellness through a holistic, individualized approach.Located in the heart of Newark, Dr. DiGiacomo’s practice is a trusted cornerstone of the community, known for its high standards of care and unwavering focus on patient well-being. As he continues to serve the region, Dr. DiGiacomo remains passionate about making a meaningful impact on the lives of those he treats.For more information about Dr. DiGiacomo, please click here: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drdennisdigiacomo/ About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

